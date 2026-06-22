VIBE TWLV Expands Beyond the Showroom With SUPERNORMAL, a New Cultural Platform in Brooklyn

The series opens June 27 at 50 Berry Street with Chapter 01: VAXINE — the Seoul jewelry-art brand turning sterling silver into wearable sculptures with art objects on view through July 19.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIBE TWLV, the experiential retail, wholesale and cultural space operated by BUYING SQUARE USA in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, today announced SUPERNORMAL, a new ongoing program that brings fashion, art, design and retail together in one evolving space. The series opens June 27, 2026 with Chapter 01: VAXINE, the Seoul-based brand known for turning sterling silver into wearable sculpture.

SUPERNORMAL VOL. 01: VAXINE, the first chapter in VIBE TWLV’s ongoing curatorial series pairing artists with designers and brands through a shared exhibition and retail format. (Courtesy of VIBE TWLV)

Presented as "SUPERNORMAL: A VIBE TWLV Series for Iconoclasts," the program marks VIBE TWLV's evolution from an in-house showroom into a multidisciplinary cultural platform. Each chapter pairs one artist with one designer or brand, presenting a newly commissioned, site-responsive artwork alongside a retail experience inside the 4,270-square-foot space — a showroom designed not only to sell products, but to turn cultural encounters into real market opportunities.

"We did not build VIBE TWLV as a static showroom," said Evan Choi, Founder of VIBE TWLV and CEO of BUYING SQUARE. "We built it as cultural infrastructure — a place where brands and artists test ideas, meet audiences and create meaningful connections. SUPERNORMAL makes that purpose visible, in a format that can keep evolving."

SUPERNORMAL VOL. 01: VAXINE

Two V's, one universe: the V of VIBE TWLV meets the V of VAXINE on the same coordinates of its Supernormal Universe. The inaugural edition — "VAXINE: Artifacts From a Future That Has Arrived" — opens with a one-day activation on June 27, 2026, with VAXINE occupying both sides of the format at once, as artist and designer.

VAXINE combines digital sculpting, 3D-printing and sterling-silver craftsmanship to approach jewelry as "wearable sculpture," under the slogan "Inspiration sent from the future past." At VIBE TWLV — its first dedicated presentation in New York — its jewelry will be shown alongside a kinetic sculpture conceived for the Brooklyn space. While the opening runs a single day, VAXINE's installation and selected objects remain on view through July 19, 2026.

The opening-day program will bring together invited creators, media, buyers and the public through jewelry presentations, product try-ons and the unveiling of the installation, offering visitors a fuller encounter with VAXINE's sculptural language across object, body and space.

A Showroom Designed to Keep Changing

In the heart of Williamsburg — near KITH, Supreme, Hermès and Chanel — VIBE TWLV was built as a flexible environment, not a fixed store. Its modular fixtures, digital displays and open floor plan reconfigure for exhibitions, pop-ups, fashion presentations, wholesale appointments, content production, press events and community programming. Since opening, it has hosted programs including URBAN KAWAII: HYPER-HYBRID, an exhibition of six Korean contemporary pop artists, and has served as the physical counterpart to BUYING SQUARE's digital wholesale platform — connecting brands discovered on-site with buyer meetings and international distribution. Through SUPERNORMAL, future chapters will bring new combinations of artists, designers and brands into space.

"Retail can no longer be a passive container for products," Choi added. "Every chapter should make VIBE TWLV feel like a different universe, while staying part of one recognizable platform."

VIBE TWLV plans to present four to six SUPERNORMAL chapters annually, with future editions introducing new combinations of artists, designers and brands throughout the year.

EVENT INFORMATION

SUPERNORMAL VOL. 01: VAXINE — Artifacts From a Future That Has Arrived

Opening Activation: June 27, 2026, 12:00 PM–4:00 PM EDT

Public Access: From 2:00 PM

Art Installation on View: June 27–July 19, 2026

Location: VIBE TWLV, 50 Berry Street, Brooklyn, New York

VIP Event RSVP: [VIP Event RSVP Form]

Official Teaser Video: [SUPERNORMAL VOL. 01: VAXINE Teaser]

About VIBE TWLV

VIBE TWLV is an experiential retail, wholesale and cultural platform at 50 Berry Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Operated by BUYING SQUARE USA, the 4,270-square-foot space connects brands, creators, retailers and audiences through curated retail, wholesale appointments, exhibitions, pop-ups, content production, press events and community programming. Built around the idea of the SUPERNORMAL UNIVERSE, it was recognized with an Asia Design Prize in 2025 for its adaptable spatial design. Visit vibetwlv.com or follow @vibetwlv on Instagram.

About BUYING SQUARE

Founded in 2019, BUYING SQUARE is a leading South Korean AI-powered B2B technology and commerce startup. The company operates Catalog Shop, its proprietary standardized product-catalog platform that connects brands and buyers while supporting the entire wholesale process, from product registration and ordering to distribution and settlement.

Headquartered in Seoul, with overseas offices in New York, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, BUYING SQUARE combines AI, standardized product data and global distribution infrastructure to connect fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands with retailers and distribution partners worldwide.

To date, BUYING SQUARE has facilitated more than US$112.4 million in cumulative gross merchandise value and has raised approximately US$14.6 million in funding.

SOURCE BUYING SQUARE