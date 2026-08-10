VibeIQ Raises $22.5 Million to Accelerate AI-Native Product Creation and Market Expansion

Funding will support further product innovation, enhanced AI capabilities, and continued go-to-market expansion as VibeIQ helps leading consumer brands and retailers bring products to market faster.

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VibeIQ, the first AI-native product decision platform for apparel and consumer goods, announced $22.5 million in growth financing led by Volition Capital, a Boston-based growth equity firm, with participation from existing investor Venture Guides.

Consumer brands have systems for design, financial planning, product development, and selling, but no system owns the critical decisions made before development begins. Choices about what belongs in the line, why a product is moving forward, which trade-offs were made, and how creative intent connects to commercial targets still happen across disconnected documents. Once products move into development, much of that context is lost, leaving downstream teams with the outcome of a decision but not the reasoning behind it. As AI accelerates concept and asset creation, that gap becomes more consequential: brands can create more options faster without a shared way to decide what should move forward or preserve the context behind those decisions throughout the product lifecycle.

VibeIQ is trusted by multibillion-dollar companies and emerging brands, including New Balance, Vera Bradley, Converse, and Kizik. The platform gives merchandising, design, and product development teams one live view of the product line, connecting creative intent, commercial targets, margin, regional adoption, and downstream status. Embedded AI helps teams identify gaps, duplication, trade-offs, and margin risk, so they can decide what moves forward, changes, or gets cut before development and sourcing commit cost. Customers have reduced planned SKUs, gained visibility months earlier, and eliminated thousands of hours of manual work. The financing will support continued product investment, deeper integrations, team expansion, and growth across apparel, footwear, consumer goods, and private-label retail.

"AI is making product creation faster, but speed alone does not produce a better product line," said Brian Lindauer, founder and CEO of VibeIQ. "Brands need shared creative and commercial context to decide what should exist, what should change, and what gets cut. VibeIQ helps teams make those decisions before development begins, preserve the reasoning behind them, and carry that context forward as products move toward market. This investment will allow us to deepen those capabilities and bring them to more product categories and teams."

"AI is creating an opportunity to fundamentally transform how consumer brands make product decisions," said Roger Hurwitz, Managing Partner at Volition Capital. "VibeIQ has built a category-defining platform that gives retail teams a shared decision layer for determining what moves forward, what changes, and what gets cut before significant cost and complexity enter the process. Brian Lindauer and the team have combined deep domain expertise with exceptional execution to address mission-critical challenges for their customers. We're excited to support the company's next phase of growth."

"Our investment reflects our confidence in both the team and the enormous market opportunity ahead," said Ben Nye, Managing Partner at Venture Guides. "VibeIQ enables customers to make better product decisions while avoiding unnecessary cost, complexity and delay. We're proud to partner for this next phase of accelerating growth."

About VibeIQ

VibeIQ is the product decision platform for apparel, footwear, and consumer goods brands and private-label retailers. It gives merchandising, design, planning, product development, and regional teams one live view of the product line, connecting creative intent with commercial context so they can decide what moves forward before unnecessary cost, complexity, and margin risk build downstream. VibeIQ works alongside PLM, planning, and enterprise systems, carrying approved product decisions into execution without losing the context behind them. For more information, visit www.vibeiq.com.

About Volition Capital

Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management and has invested in and/or provided sub-advisory advice to more than 60 companies. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses. For more information, visit www.volitioncapital.com.

About Venture Guides

Venture Guides is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in infrastructure software, cybersecurity, data, and AI. Venture Guides employs a unique, team-based investment approach with a focus on a concentrated portfolio of companies. Their "guiding" extends beyond capital, offering strategic support for areas like go-to-market execution, product management, talent recruitment, and AI implementation. To learn more about Venture Guides, visit www.ventureguides.com.

SOURCE VibeIQ