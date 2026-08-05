Victaulic Expands European Modular Construction Capabilities with Acquisition of Arumani

The acquisition of Arumani strengthens Victaulic's modular capabilities, accelerating project timelines and improving construction efficiency.

CASTELLON, Spain, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victaulic, the world's leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection, and flow control solutions, announced the acquisition of modular construction and mechanical assemblies specialist Arumani, expanding its modular construction capabilities in Europe.

This move enhances Victaulic's ability to deliver fully engineered modular skids across Europe, helping to speed up project timelines, boost construction efficiency, and minimize on-site labor through advanced off-site fabrication.

Victaulic has completed the acquisition of Arumani in Castellón , Spain. The acquisition brings new modular capabilities to projects across Europe, highlighting our continued commitment to delivering industry-leading technology and cutting-edge build strategies to the European construction sector.

"The future of construction belongs to those willing to rethink how things are built," said Rick Bucher, President and CEO at Victaulic. "By integrating Arumani's advanced modular construction expertise with Victaulic's proven engineering excellence and innovative products, we are now uniquely positioned to enhance project efficiency, accelerate timelines, and set new benchmarks for construction certainty for our European customers. Together, we are even better equipped to deliver innovative solutions for the world's most complex projects and push the boundaries of what's possible for our customers and the industry."

"Modularization is transforming the construction industry. Arumani allows us to bring a different approach to the market by combining the innovative build strategies that Arumani is known for with the engineering excellence and reliability that define Victaulic," added Branden Kotyk, Vice-President and General Manager for EMEA at Victaulic. "This acquisition represents a natural extension of Victaulic's capabilities and a strategic step forward in how we serve customers across Europe."

Arumani, a family-founded and Spain-based mechanical assemblies company, will now serve as Victaulic's European center of excellence for modular construction, supporting key industry sectors with Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA) strategies, improving project certainty, reducing risk, and enhancing overall efficiency.

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Arumani," said Arumani CEO Jesús Policarpio. "We are excited to combine our strengths with Victaulic, a company with whom we share a profound alignment in our vision for innovation and delivering exceptional customer value. Just as importantly, we are bringing together two teams that share a commitment to engineering excellence, collaboration, and customer success. This collaboration not only validates our expertise in Design for Manufacturing and Assembly but also provides a powerful platform to expand our reach and collectively deliver even greater solutions across Europe. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the industry."

This acquisition marks Victaulic's third investment in Europe over the past three years, highlighting the organization's continued commitment to delivering industry-leading technology and cutting-edge build strategies to the European construction sector.

ABOUT VICTAULIC

Since 1919, Victaulic's innovative solutions and design services continue to increase construction productivity and reduce risk, ensuring projects are completed safely, on time and within budget. With more than 6,000 employees and 50 facilities worldwide, Victaulic helps customers in 140+ countries succeed in the global construction industry. Learn more about how our solutions engineer confidence into every build at www.victaulic.com.

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