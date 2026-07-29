Victory Square Provides Update on Hydreight and Healthcare Investments Following FDA Advisory Committee Recommendations on Peptide-Related Bulk Drug Substances

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square", "VST" or the "Company") (CSE: VST) (OTCQX: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6) is providing shareholders with an update following today's news release issued by Hydreight Technologies Inc. ("Hydreight") regarding the recommendations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee ("PCAC") relating to certain peptide-related bulk drug substances.

Victory Square is Hydreight's largest shareholder, holding 23,891,515 common shares, representing approximately 44.5% of Hydreight's issued common shares. The Company is issuing this update because the regulatory developments described in Hydreight's announcement relate to one of Victory Square's significant healthcare investments.

During its meeting held July 23 and 24, 2026, the FDA advisory committee recommended that six peptide-related bulk drug substances—BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Semax and Epitalon—be included on the Section 503A Bulks List. The committee did not recommend Emideltide (DSIP).

The advisory committee's recommendations are non-binding and do not constitute FDA approval of any bulk drug substance or finished drug product. FDA will determine whether to propose the substances for inclusion on the Section 503A Bulks List through its regulatory rulemaking process.

Hydreight's news release outlines the company's comments regarding the committee's recommendations and notes that Hydreight will continue to monitor the regulatory process while evaluating potential opportunities in consultation with its clinical, pharmacy and legal partners. Shareholders are encouraged to review Hydreight's news release for additional information.

Victory Square's healthcare investments include companies operating in healthcare infrastructure, digital healthcare, drug delivery technology and companion animal health. The following summarizes certain of these investments and previously disclosed activities that may be relevant to shareholders in connection with the recent FDA advisory committee recommendations.

Hydreight Technologies

Victory Square is the largest shareholder of Hydreight Technologies Inc., a digital healthcare platform that connects healthcare providers, pharmacies and patients across the United States.

According to Hydreight's most recently reported public disclosures, its platform includes:

More than 12,000 VSDHOne licenses sold;

Operations across all 50 U.S. states;

A nationwide network of more than 300 licensed physicians;

More than 3,000 licensed nurses;

A nationwide pharmacy network; and

More than 45 physician-supervised treatment offerings, including GLP-1 therapies, peptide-based treatments, hormone optimization, NAD+ therapies, IV wellness, sexual health, hair restoration and other personalized healthcare programs.

VSDHOne is Hydreight's proprietary technology platform providing telehealth infrastructure, physician networks, pharmacy fulfillment, compliance and direct-to-consumer healthcare enablement across all 50 U.S. states.

Hydreight has publicly disclosed that peptide-based therapies, including GLP-1 therapies, Sermorelin and Ipamorelin, are currently offered through its physician-supervised healthcare platform.

Hydreight's news release regarding the FDA advisory committee recommendations was issued on July 29, 2026.

Insu Therapeutics

Victory Square also holds an investment in Insu Therapeutics, a development-stage biotechnology company developing a proprietary buccal drug delivery platform for peptide and biologic molecules.

As previously disclosed, Insu's technology is being developed to deliver peptide and biologic medicines through the buccal mucosa (inner cheek) as an alternative route of administration to injectable and traditional oral dosage forms. The platform is designed to support multiple peptide and biologic molecules and remains subject to ongoing research, development, clinical evaluation and applicable regulatory processes.

The Company has previously disclosed that the technology is being developed with objectives that include:

Providing a needle-free route of administration;

Eliminating the need for sharps disposal associated with injectable therapies;

Delivering medicines through the buccal mucosa rather than the gastrointestinal tract;

Reducing certain administration requirements associated with oral peptide formulations; and

Providing an alternative delivery platform for peptide and biologic medicines.

Pawsible Ventures

Victory Square is also developing Pawsible, a companion animal health initiative focused on technology-enabled veterinary care, diagnostics, therapeutics and preventative health.

Upcoming Shareholder Webinar

Victory Square previously announced that it will host a live shareholder webinar featuring Insu Therapeutics on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, from 1:15 p.m. PST to 2:00 p.m. PST.

Management of Insu Therapeutics will provide an update on the company's development activities, its proprietary buccal drug delivery platform and current development roadmap. The webinar will conclude with a live question-and-answer session.

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Time: 1:15 p.m. PST – 2:00 p.m. PST

Registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tHRi2nwgSxeHQsydHLFKKg

Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance to [email protected].

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Chairman & CEO

Victory Square Technologies Inc.

www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company that invests in, develops, and supports businesses operating across healthcare infrastructure, digital health, artificial intelligence, immersive technologies, and other emerging sectors.

The Company maintains a portfolio of operating and development-stage businesses, with a particular focus on healthcare infrastructure, software platforms, and technology-enabled services.

Victory Square provides its companies with access to capital, operational support, strategic guidance, and industry relationships to assist in their development and growth.

The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and its common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: VST), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB: 6F6), and the OTC Market (OTCQX: VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements relating to:

The Company's strategy and business model

Portfolio company development and performance

Platform scaling and utilization

Capital allocation and monetization initiatives

Hydreight's publicly disclosed guidance and outlook

The anticipated benefits of VSDHOne and other platform-based offerings

Development timelines and regulatory pathways for Insu Therapeutics

Expansion initiatives across Pawsible Ventures and other portfolio companies

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this release, including assumptions regarding:

Continued partner adoption and transaction volumes

Stability of regulatory frameworks in applicable jurisdictions

Availability of capital

Portfolio company execution

General economic and market conditions

Forward-looking information relating to Hydreight, including revenue guidance and margin expectations, is based on information publicly disclosed by Hydreight and reflects Hydreight management's expectations regarding partner activity, service mix, and operational capacity. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors, including, without limitation:

Changes in regulatory requirements

Execution risk at the portfolio company level

Variability in transaction volumes or partner performance

Revenue recognition and audit outcomes

Capital markets conditions

Clinical development risks

General economic and industry conditions

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information.

SOURCE Victory Square Technologies Inc