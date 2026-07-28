VIDA SHOES INTERNATIONAL, INC. ACQUIRES DONALD PLINER®

Acquisition strengthens Vida's growing portfolio of premium footwear brands and reinforces its leadership in the fashion-comfort market

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vida Shoes International, Inc. (www.vidagroup.com), a leader in the women's, children's and men's footwear industry with Sunrise Brands, proudly announced that it has acquired the Donald Pliner® brand, including all associated intellectual property and brand assets. The transaction officially closed on July 20, 2026.

The acquisition marks another significant milestone in Vida's continued growth strategy and further expands its portfolio of premium footwear brands. Donald Pliner® joins Vida's family of brands as the company continues to strengthen its position within the fashion-comfort footwear category.

Donald Pliner® is recognized as one of the industry's most respected footwear brands, known for its distinctive design, premium craftsmanship and loyal consumer following. The brand has maintained consistent distribution and strong brand equity, making it a natural fit within Vida's expanding portfolio.

"For more than 52 years, Vida has specialized in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing footwear," said Solomon Dabah, President of Vida Shoes International, Inc. "Donald Pliner is an iconic brand with tremendous heritage, strong consumer recognition and significant growth potential. Its premium positioning and loyal customer base align perfectly with our expertise and long-term vision. We believe Donald Pliner has all the ingredients necessary to become an even stronger force in the fashion-comfort marketplace."

The acquisition supports Vida's long-term strategy of building a balanced portfolio of both owned and licensed brands. By combining Donald Pliner®'s established market position with Vida's global development capabilities, technical expertise, financial resources, marketing expertise and longstanding retail relationships, the company sees significant opportunities to accelerate future growth.

In the near term, Vida's focus will remain on supporting and strengthening the existing Donald Pliner® business while preserving the brand's identity and premium positioning. The current product assortment will continue, with future investments centered on innovative materials, advanced construction techniques, enhanced product development, digital commerce initiatives and increased consumer engagement.

"We have tremendous respect for the Donald Pliner team and everything they have accomplished rebuilding the brand," said Gabriel Safdeye, Senior Vice President of Vida Shoes International, Inc. "Our goal is to provide additional resources, infrastructure and expertise that will accelerate growth while remaining true to the brand's DNA. We look forward to working closely together and building on the strong foundation already in place."

"Having led Donald Pliner for the past six years, I have seen firsthand the strength of this brand, the talent of this team, and the loyalty of our customers," said Griffin Guez, CEO of Donald Pliner®. "We worked hard to rebuild and elevate what Donald Pliner stands for, and I couldn't be more proud of what we accomplished together. I want to especially recognize Jonathan Guez, whose leadership of our e-commerce division meaningfully strengthened the brand's digital presence and consumer reach. Seeing the brand join Vida's portfolio is tremendously exciting. Vida's proven record in the footwear industry, deep expertise and exceptional team make them the ideal home for the future of Donald Pliner. I look forward to their continued success."

Donald Pliner® currently enjoys distribution through a strong network of premier department stores, specialty retailers and digital partners. Vida intends to maintain those valued retail relationships while thoughtfully expanding distribution through strategic partnerships that preserve the brand's premium positioning.

The company also expressed its appreciation to the Vida team, recognizing that this milestone reflects years of dedication across the organization.

"This acquisition would not have been possible without the incredible people of Vida," Dabah added. "Every division across our company has contributed to the strength of our business through hard work, resilience and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Our talented associates and leadership team have built the foundation that allows us to continue investing in exceptional brands and growing our portfolio. I want to sincerely thank every member of the Vida family for helping make this exciting new chapter possible."

Looking ahead, Vida envisions elevating Donald Pliner® into one of the leading fashion-comfort footwear brands by investing in product innovation, consumer awareness, digital growth and strategic distribution while remaining true to the qualities that have made the brand successful for decades.

ABOUT VIDA SHOES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Vida Shoes International, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets and distributes fashion-forward and outdoor adventure footwear for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Jambu®, JBU®, J Sport®, Aquatalia®, Andre Assous® and Munro®, Vida is a licensee of various brands, including BCBG®, Bruno Magli®, Splendid®, Kenneth Cole®, Stride Rite®, Carter's®, Merrell® Kids, Saucony® Kids, Kurt Geiger® and OshKosh B'Gosh®. Vida also designs and manufactures products under private labels brands for various retailers. Vida's wholesale distribution includes department stores, independent retailers, specialty stores, national chains and mass merchants. Vida supports direct to consumer ecommerce for Stride Rite®, Merrell Kids®, Saucony® Kids, Jambu®, JBU®, J Sport®, Bruno Magli®, Aquatalia®, Andre Assous® and Munro®. Learn more at www.vidagroup.com.

ABOUT DONALD PLINER®

Founded in 1989, Donald Pliner is a premium footwear brand known for blending distinctive design, exceptional comfort, and quality craftsmanship. Offering a collection of women's and men's footwear, the brand is recognized for innovative materials, thoughtful details, and versatile styles that balance fashion with everyday wearability. Donald Pliner is distributed through premier department stores, specialty retailers, select digital partners, and its direct-to-consumer channels.

SOURCE Vida Shoes International