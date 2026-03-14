Video Series "What International Friends Think of Shandong": Great Food, Enchanting Scenery

JINAN, China, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Qilu Evening News • Qilu Yidian:

From February 10 to 20, ten international friends were interviewed by reporters from Qilu Evening News • Qilu Yidian in Shandong, sharing their views on Shandong's delicious food and tourist attractions."What International Friends Think of Shandong" is a short video series featuring 10 international friends in Shandong Province, sharing their stories in China. In this episode, they chat about food and scenery in Shandong.

What International Friends Think of Shandong Speed Speed

SOURCE Qilu Evening News·Qilu Yidian