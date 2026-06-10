VIDIZMO Runs Enterprise AI on Your Own Infrastructure, As NYDFS Warns Financial Institutions About Frontier AI Risk

The New York Department of Financial Services' May 21, 2026 frontier AI advisory urges regulated entities to reassess their cybersecurity programs under Part 500, including the risks introduced by third-party AI dependencies. VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub deploys on the customer's own infrastructure, so there is no third-party AI provider holding the data.

TYSONS, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21, 2026, the New York State Department of Financial Services issued guidance to its regulated entities warning that frontier AI models can materially increase cybersecurity risk by enabling threat actors to identify and exploit vulnerabilities with greater speed, scale, and sophistication. The advisory, analyzed by Sidley Austin, Debevoise & Plimpton, Mayer Brown, Hunton Andrews Kurth, and Davis Wright Tremaine, urges every regulated entity to review and update its risk assessments and to confirm full compliance with 23 NYCRR Part 500. Among its recommendations, NYDFS advises entities to maintain dependency maps and coordinate with critical third-party service providers.

Diagram showing VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub processing video, audio, image, and document data into sourced answers inside the organization boundary.

VIDIZMO today highlighted how VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub, which runs entirely on the customer's own private cloud, on-premises servers, or air-gapped infrastructure, removes the third-party AI dependency the NYDFS advisory raises. When your AI runs on your own infrastructure, a compromised AI vendor is not your attack surface.

VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub is purpose-built for CJIS-compliant, air-gapped, and FedRAMP-aligned deployment, analyzing video, audio, documents, and images together on infrastructure you own. It combines multimodal analysis, on-premises deployment, and a regulated-industry compliance stack in a single solution.

VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub is built for organizations where data sovereignty is not a preference. It is a legal requirement. For law enforcement agencies, district attorney offices, law firms, healthcare systems, and financial institutions operating under CJIS, HIPAA, FedRAMP, or NYDFS Part 500, the architecture is the compliance answer, not the contract.

What NYDFS Actually Said, and Why It Points to Architectural Action

The May 21 advisory is supervisory direction from a regulator that has historically followed its industry letters with targeted enforcement under Part 500. The advisory does not impose new requirements; it is intended to inform existing risk management and compliance efforts. Each of its core recommendations, in VIDIZMO's view, has a direct architectural dimension:

Reassess risk assessments to reflect frontier AI risks:

NYDFS recommends that entities update their risk assessments to account for AI-accelerated vulnerability discovery. For organizations running AI workflows through third-party cloud platforms, that dependency is a factor the updated assessment now has to weigh and document.

NYDFS recommends that entities update their risk assessments to account for AI-accelerated vulnerability discovery. For organizations running AI workflows through third-party cloud platforms, that dependency is a factor the updated assessment now has to weigh and document. Coordinate and map third-party AI dependencies:

NYDFS advises regulated entities to coordinate with critical third-party service providers to address material downstream dependencies. That dependency map is straightforward to produce when the AI runs on infrastructure the organization controls, and more involved when the AI runs on a third party's cloud.

NYDFS advises regulated entities to coordinate with critical third-party service providers to address material downstream dependencies. That dependency map is straightforward to produce when the AI runs on infrastructure the organization controls, and more involved when the AI runs on a third party's cloud. Validate AI-generated outputs:

NYDFS points to validating AI-generated code before deployment. In VIDIZMO's view, that audit capability is easier to exercise when the outputs and their logs reside within the organization's own infrastructure.

NYDFS points to validating AI-generated code before deployment. In VIDIZMO's view, that audit capability is easier to exercise when the outputs and their logs reside within the organization's own infrastructure. Address heightened risks under existing Part 500 obligations:

The advisory frames frontier AI as a reason to revisit existing obligations. VIDIZMO's position is that organizations using cloud AI in regulated workflows should document how they are assessing and mitigating that dependency.

The Third-Party Dependency Is a Risk Entities Now Have to Account For

Every cloud AI platform creates a third-party dependency of the kind the NYDFS advisory asks entities to map and manage. When regulated financial data is processed through a third-party AI service, the attack surface, data residency, and incident response timeline sit partly outside the organization's direct control. The architecture that removes that dependency entirely is one where the AI runs on infrastructure the organization owns.

"NYDFS has connected AI adoption to cybersecurity risk management in a way every financial services CISO now has to address," said Nadeem Khan, CEO of VIDIZMO. "The dependency map they recommend is a straightforward document when your AI runs on your own infrastructure. It becomes a much harder one when your AI runs on someone else's cloud. AI Intelligence Hub was built for exactly this architecture: all inference, all data processing, all audit logging on the customer's own systems. There is no third-party AI dependency to map, because there is no third party."

The Broader Regulatory Alignment

OCC Semiannual Risk Perspective (Spring 2026):

The OCC identified AI as lowering the barriers to cyberattacks against financial institutions, specifically through automated reconnaissance, faster vulnerability discovery, and adaptive malware.

The OCC identified AI as lowering the barriers to cyberattacks against financial institutions, specifically through automated reconnaissance, faster vulnerability discovery, and adaptive malware. GSA AI Procurement Clause (March 2026):

GSA's draft procurement clause would prohibit AI vendors from training on government data and would require disclosure of all AI systems used in performance. Because VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub keeps all data inside the customer's environment, it meets these data-handling and disclosure expectations without relying on a vendor's contractual commitments.

GSA's draft procurement clause would prohibit AI vendors from training on government data and would require disclosure of all AI systems used in performance. Because VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub keeps all data inside the customer's environment, it meets these data-handling and disclosure expectations without relying on a vendor's contractual commitments. SDNY AI Governance Ruling (May 7, 2026):

A federal court found that generative AI prompts and outputs are discoverable and held that an organization cannot avoid responsibility by attributing a decision to an AI tool, pointing to the need for human oversight and a complete record of AI activity. This decision is one of three federal rulings shaping defensible AI use; VIDIZMO examined its oversight standard in detail in Courts Have Now Told Organizations What Sufficient AI Oversight Looks Like. VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub retains that record within the customer's own infrastructure, where it is easier to produce and defend.

A federal court found that generative AI prompts and outputs are discoverable and held that an organization cannot avoid responsibility by attributing a decision to an AI tool, pointing to the need for human oversight and a complete record of AI activity. This decision is one of three federal rulings shaping defensible AI use; VIDIZMO examined its oversight standard in detail in Courts Have Now Told Organizations What Sufficient AI Oversight Looks Like. VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub retains that record within the customer's own infrastructure, where it is easier to produce and defend. Debevoise AI Whistleblower Alert (March 2026):

Debevoise warned that agentic AI adoption combined with public skepticism creates overlapping SEC, DOJ, and civil retaliation exposure. The complete, auditable record of AI activity that VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub keeps in the customer's own environment supports the documentation these investigations tend to require.

How VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub Maps to the NYDFS Guidance

No third-party AI dependency:

All AI inference, transcription, search, and workflow processing runs on infrastructure the customer controls. There is no VIDIZMO server holding customer data or interaction logs.

All AI inference, transcription, search, and workflow processing runs on infrastructure the customer controls. There is no VIDIZMO server holding customer data or interaction logs. Complete audit trail within your infrastructure:

Every AI interaction, including prompts, outputs, activity logs, and human review steps, is retained within the customer's own environment, supporting Part 500 audit and logging practices.

Every AI interaction, including prompts, outputs, activity logs, and human review steps, is retained within the customer's own environment, supporting Part 500 audit and logging practices. On-premises, private cloud, or air-gapped deployment:

The dependency map NYDFS recommends is clean: your AI, your infrastructure, your controls.

The dependency map NYDFS recommends is clean: your AI, your infrastructure, your controls. No model training on customer data:

Customer data is never used for model improvement. Data handling commitments run directly to the customer under commercial terms.

Customer data is never used for model improvement. Data handling commitments run directly to the customer under commercial terms. Multimodal compliance analysis:

Analyzes compliance recordings, call center audio, documents, and transactional records together, the complete regulatory evidence set, within your own infrastructure boundary.

Procurement

VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub is available through TD SYNNEX, Carahsoft, Sourcewell, TXShare, 791 Cooperative, and NASPO ValuePoint. See the full list of contracting vehicles.

Availability

VIDIZMO AI Intelligence Hub is available now. Read the launch announcement, Book a demo or contact [email protected].

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO provides Enterprise AI Solutions that help public sector and regulated industries search, secure, redact, and manage their data at scale. The company delivers intelligent search, AI-powered redaction, digital evidence management, real-time video analytics, and secure enterprise video to law enforcement agencies, district attorney offices, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Recognized by Gartner, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan, VIDIZMO partners with Microsoft, AWS, TD SYNNEX, and Carahsoft.

To learn more, visit vidizmo.ai.

Media Contact

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SOURCE VIDIZMO LLC