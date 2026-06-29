VidMage Reports Measured Gains in Realistic Video Face Swap, Motion Stability, and Multi-Face Video

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMINENT FORTUNE PTE. LTD., operator of VidMage, a cutting-edge AI face swap platform, announced an engine upgrade covering photo face swap, video face swap, multiple face swap photo, multiple face swap video, batch workflows, GIF face swap, Mac face swap, live face swap, and facial feature swap.

VidMage Realistic Video Face Swap

In internal benchmark testing against the previous VidMage engine, VidMage tested 3,850 photos and 1,480 video clips, including 589 multi-face videos. Human-rated realism improved by 32.8%, expression retention improved by 27.9%, and frame-to-frame drift reduced by 68.3%. Multi-face video success rate improved from 89.2% to 93.4%. VidMage supports up to 4 faces, with 94.8% correct face tracking in group clips. Photo swaps average 4.8 seconds, and 30-second videos average 45 seconds.

The upgrade focuses on what makes a realistic face swap believable in motion: facial structure matching, skin tone blending, lighting adaptation, edge blending, expression retention, and frame-to-frame stability. It is built for TikTok creators, YouTube Shorts producers, meme page operators, UGC ad editors, and marketers. The result is fewer drifting faces, natural expressions, and stable group scenes for short-form video face swap, memes, creator-led ads, product hooks, and campaign variants.

For weekly publishing teams, the speed and stability gains make iteration easier. Editors can test more faces, hooks, and group scenes before choosing a final clip. Marketers can produce cleaner paid social variants without a full manual edit or reshoot.

"Creators need face swaps that stay natural through motion, expression changes, lighting shifts, and group scenes," said Taylor Lei, Growth Director of VidMage. "Our goal is to make realistic video face swap reliable enough for repeat production, not just one-off demos."

Privacy remains central to VidMage. Browser files are deleted from VidMage servers within 2 hours. Mac apps keep media on the local device. VidMage also states that user photos, videos, prompts, and generated media are not used for AI model training.

About VidMage

VidMage is an AI face swap and creative AI platform. Its tools cover photos, videos, GIFs, multiple face scenes, batch workflows, Mac local processing, live face swap, and AI motion control.

Media Contact

Taylor Lei

Phone: +44 7955 844649

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://vidmage.ai

SOURCE VidMage