Vidy Launches Real-Time Video AI Characters for Personalized Conversations and Storytelling

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence evolves beyond text, Vidy is introducing a new generation of AI interaction powered by real-time video, voice, and conversational intelligence. While most AI experiences still rely on chat interfaces—a typed prompt followed by a written response—Vidy enables users to engage in natural, on-screen conversations with expressive AI characters that respond in real time through live video, voice, and text. The result is an experience that feels less like interacting with a conventional software interface and more like engaging with a responsive digital character. Vidy is designed for a range of use cases, including personalized conversations, creative storytelling, memory-inspired interactions, and imaginative ways to revisit the people, places, and moments users miss.

Expressive AI Characters in Real Time

At its core, Vidy delivers a visual-first, real-time AI experience. Rather than simply processing prompts and returning text, Vidy's AI characters appear on screen, speak naturally, and respond with contextual facial expressions, fluid movements, and synchronized visual feedback. This continuous interaction creates a stronger sense of presence, making conversations feel more engaging, expressive, and human.

Positioned at the intersection of conversational AI, digital characters, and real-time interactive video, Vidy provides an intuitive platform for casual conversations, creative storytelling, entertainment, and personalized digital experiences.

Vidy is designed for users who want to revisit personal memories, preserve family stories, reflect on important relationships, or explore imaginative conversations with original AI characters. These experiences are intended to support storytelling, reflection, and creative expression—not to replace human relationships or professional support.

Beyond Generic AI Assistants: Personality at the Center

Rather than offering a single, generic AI assistant, Vidy features a diverse collection of AI characters, each with its own appearance, personality, and conversational style. These distinctive traits shape the tone and quality of every conversation. Some characters are thoughtful and supportive, while others are humorous, curious, imaginative, or intellectually engaging. Users can also create personalized characters from photographs and customize their voice, personality, and interaction style.

Choosing a character becomes an essential part of the experience—not simply a visual customization option, but a meaningful way to personalize every interaction.

Video Transforms the Way People Connect with AI

Traditional text-based AI interactions often require users to pause, edit, and carefully structure their prompts. By combining natural voice conversation with real-time video, Vidy enables interactions to unfold more spontaneously and intuitively. Speaking with an AI character feels less like issuing commands to software and more like participating in a live dialogue.

Beyond words, visual responses add a new emotional dimension to AI interaction. Facial expressions, natural pauses, responsive gaze behavior, and subtle reactions create a greater sense of continuity and engagement. Powered by advanced AI, the experience is designed to feel natural, immersive, and personal.

Photo-based AI characters offer a simple new way to bring personal and family stories to life. Getting started takes just a few taps: users can upload a photo, clone a voice from a short, authorized recording, and begin a real-time video chat with the character—no complicated setup required. They can revisit the story behind a childhood photograph, explore memories connected to grandparents and family albums, or create an imaginative, AI-powered conversation inspired by a person, place, or moment they miss. In this way, old photographs and family videos can become interactive starting points for recalling shared experiences and preserving stories that might otherwise fade over time.

Making Space for the People and Moments We Miss

There is no single way to miss someone. It may mean remembering a loved one, reflecting on a relationship that has changed, or simply wishing for someone to talk to at the end of the day. Vidy offers a creative space where users can preserve meaningful memories, express thoughts that may be difficult to put into words, or engage with fictional AI characters for everyday conversation and reflection.

These AI-generated interactions are shaped by the stories and context users choose to share. They are intended for remembrance, reflection, and creative expression—not to recreate a real person or represent that person's actual memories, thoughts, or words. Vidy is designed to complement, rather than replace, human relationships or professional support.

Beyond Productivity: Creating New Forms of AI Experiences

Unlike conventional AI assistants designed primarily for workplace productivity, Vidy is built around interaction, memory, storytelling, personal reflection, entertainment, and creative expression. Users can engage in conversations with AI characters, explore imaginative scenarios, revisit meaningful photographs and family stories, and create personalized experiences that evolve over time.

Beyond memory-inspired experiences, users can create entirely fictional characters for casual conversation, role-play, personalized greetings, and collaborative storytelling. Different characters can offer different personalities and interaction styles, giving users more choice in how they converse, reflect, and create.

The platform is also designed for social sharing, allowing users to capture memorable conversations, creative interactions, and unique AI-generated moments that can be easily shared across social platforms.

Availability

When a character is inspired by a real person, its responses are generated by AI based on photographs, stories, and context provided by the user. The character does not contain that person's memories or consciousness and should not be understood as an authentic representation of their thoughts, words, or identity. Vidy is intended for creative interaction, remembrance, and personal reflection. It is not a mental health or medical service and is not designed to replace human relationships, professional care, or emergency support.

Vidy is now available in supported markets on the Apple App Store and Google Play, offering real-time AI character conversations, personalized voice interactions, and photo-based character creation from user-provided images.

Apple App Store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/vidy-real-time-ai-model/id6764243030

Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sw.vidy.oversea

About Vidy

Vidy, short for Vibe Buddy, is a personal super agent built on real-time multimodal interaction. It introduces an expansive world of lifelike characters and enables remarkable human-like interactions. Users can even create and customize their own characters.

Unlike generic AI or scripted roleplay, each character understands sociology and psychology, senses human emotions, builds genuine connections, and offers meaningful virtual companionship. Through text, voice, and live video, they come to life with vivid personalities, recognize the appearance of the person they are talking to, and respond accordingly. Beyond companionship, they help people explore culture, the arts, and education, inspire daily learning, and assist with everyday tasks.

Available worldwide on iOS and Android, Vidy delivers an experience that is engaging, inspiring, and effortlessly cool.

SOURCE Vidy