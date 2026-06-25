Vietnam Explores Sustainable Aviation Fuel Development at International Conference in Hanoi

Ministry of Construction and Global Centre for Green Fuels convenes policymakers, aviation regulators, airlines, fuel suppliers and technology providers to discuss SAF policy frameworks, market development and investment opportunities.

HANOI, Vietnam, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Policymakers, aviation regulators, airlines, fuel suppliers, technology providers and international organisations gathered in Hanoi today for the International Conference on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF): Policy Frameworks and Market Development in Asia, highlighting growing regional interest in sustainable aviation and the role SAF could play in supporting Vietnam's aviation and energy transition objectives.

Representatives from the Ministry of Construction of Vietnam, the Vietnam Academy of Construction Strategy and Cadres Training (ACST), the Global Centre for Green Fuels (GCGF), the Asia Pacific Sustainable Aviation Centre (APSAC) and industry stakeholders at the International Conference on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), held in Hanoi on 25 June 2026.

The conference was jointly organised by the Global Centre for Green Fuels (GCGF) and the Vietnam Academy of Construction Strategy and Cadres Training (ACST) under the Ministry of Construction, with support from the Asia Pacific Sustainable Aviation Centre (APSAC).

Opening the conference, Vice Minister Le Anh Tuan of the Ministry of Construction highlighted the growing importance of sustainable aviation fuel in supporting aviation decarbonisation and reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. He noted that SAF development should be pursued according to a roadmap tailored to Vietnam's circumstances, balancing emissions reduction, energy security and business competitiveness.

Held as countries across Asia-Pacific examine pathways to decarbonise aviation while supporting continued air transport growth, the conference brought together government representatives, aviation authorities and industry stakeholders to discuss SAF policy development, market creation, technology pathways and supply chain considerations.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Subash S., Deputy Regional Director of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Asia and Pacific Office, highlighted the role of SAF within ICAO's Long-Term Aspirational Goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions from international aviation by 2050. He emphasised the importance of national SAF roadmaps, coordinated policy frameworks and collaboration across government agencies, industry and financial institutions to support SAF deployment.

Discussions during the conference provided Vietnamese stakeholders with regional perspectives and implementation experiences across policy frameworks, certification requirements, market development, technology pathways and supply chains. The exchanges are expected to contribute to ongoing assessments of SAF development opportunities and future planning efforts in Vietnam.

For Vietnam, SAF development may also present opportunities beyond emissions reduction. Participants discussed the country's potential role in emerging regional SAF value chains, including opportunities relating to feedstock supply, fuel production, infrastructure development and investment, as well as the policy and market conditions required to support long-term growth.

"The transition to sustainable aviation requires coordinated action across multiple sectors, including aviation, energy, agriculture, industry and finance," said Mr. Clarence Woo, Managing Director of the Global Centre for Green Fuels. "By bringing together regional policymakers, industry leaders and technical experts, this conference provides an important platform for dialogue and the exchange of regional experience as Vietnam explores potential pathways for SAF development."

Mr. Philip Goh, Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Pacific Sustainable Aviation Centre (APSAC), highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and capacity building in supporting SAF development across Asia-Pacific. He noted that countries in the region possess diverse feedstock resources, policy approaches and market conditions, and that sharing experiences and lessons learned can support more informed SAF development pathways.

The programme featured contributions from ICAO, civil aviation authorities from across Southeast Asia, and industry leaders including Vietnam Airlines, Airbus, Boeing, SAFCo, Taiyo Oil and LanzaTech.

The discussions highlighted both the opportunities and challenges associated with SAF deployment and underscored the importance of coordinated action across government and industry to support future SAF development in Vietnam.

About the Global Centre for Green Fuels (GCGF)



The Global Centre for Green Fuels is a Singapore-based not-for-profit think tank advancing the adoption of sustainable fuels across the transport sector. GCGF provides data-driven research, technical expertise, and policy advisory to governments and industry, helping accelerate practical and inclusive energy transition pathways.

About the Vietnam Academy of Construction Strategy and Cadres Training (ACST)

The Vietnam Academy of Construction Strategy and Cadres Training (ACST) is an institution under the Ministry of Construction that supports policy research, capacity building and strategic development initiatives in Vietnam's construction and infrastructure sectors.

SOURCE Global Centre for Green Fuels