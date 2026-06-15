Rather than presenting a conventional historical account, this episode of Viewing China from Afar follows Zhao's journey as the director of Project Beautiful Country, a documentary project dedicated to uncovering and documenting the experiences of Chinese laborers who helped build America's first Transcontinental Railroad. Through Zhao's research, fieldwork, and storytelling, viewers gain a deeper understanding of how overlooked histories are recovered, preserved, and passed on to future generations.

The film begins in San Francisco, the gateway through which many Chinese immigrants first entered the United States during the nineteenth century. From there, it follows Zhao who retraces the paths of Chinese railroad workers through Chinatown, Sacramento, and historic sites along the railroad corridor. Museums, archival collections, cultural landmarks, and landscapes connected to the railroad era provide a vivid backdrop for both Zhao's research and the story of the workers whose legacy Zhao seeks to preserve.

In this episode of Viewing China from Afar: The Story Behind Project Beautiful Country, audiences follow filmmaker Sunny Zhao, director of Project Beautiful Country, as Zhao revisits a long-neglected chapter of American history. Through historical research, field exploration, and personal storytelling, Zhao examines the experiences of Chinese immigrant laborers whose contributions to the development of the United States were often marginalized or omitted from mainstream historical narratives.

SOURCE People's Daily Online WEST USA