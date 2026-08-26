ViewX Liber and Immer Officially Launch on Kickstarter, Reach 1,000% of Funding Goal in 30 Minutes

ViewX's glasses-free Spatial AI 3D displays surpass 10× their Kickstarter funding goal within the first 30 minutes, with the campaign reaching 1880% funded shortly after launch.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewX, a developer of next-generation spatial display technology, today announced the official Kickstarter launch of its ViewX Liber 15.6-inch and ViewX Immer 27-inch glasses-free Spatial AI 3D displays. The campaign saw strong early support from backers, reaching 1,000% of its funding goal within just 30 minutes of launch.

Since going live, the campaign has continued to gain momentum and has reached 1880% funded as of August 26, 2026, reflecting strong early interest in ViewX's approach to glasses-free spatial 3D.

ViewX Kickstarter Project

The launch follows ViewX's earlier product announcement, which introduced Liber and Immer and outlined the company's vision for combining glasses-free 3D display technology, AI-powered processing, high-speed eye tracking and an expanding 3D software ecosystem.

With the Kickstarter campaign now live, ViewX is moving from product introduction to its next phase: bringing its spatial display technology to early adopters and building a growing community around glasses-free 3D.

A Strong Start on Kickstarter

Reaching 1,000% of its funding goal within the first 30 minutes marks an important milestone for ViewX and demonstrates early demand for a new generation of spatial display technology.

The campaign's early momentum comes from a combination of ViewX's existing community, technology enthusiasts, gamers and early adopters interested in experiencing glasses-free 3D.

"Seeing the campaign reach 1,000% of its goal within the first 30 minutes was an incredible moment for our entire team," said Gavin, CEO of ViewX. "We have spent years working on the technology behind ViewX, and seeing people respond so quickly to our vision is extremely encouraging. This is not only the launch of two displays—it is the beginning of a larger spatial 3D ecosystem that we want to build together with our users and community."

Beyond the Launch: Building a Spatial 3D Ecosystem

While the Kickstarter campaign provides the first opportunity for consumers to purchase ViewX Liber and Immer, the company sees the launch as the beginning of a broader platform.

ViewX is building an expanding ecosystem that combines display hardware, AI processing and dedicated software to support a growing range of 3D experiences.

The ecosystem currently supports 100+ games, with compatibility continuing to expand through applications including SpatialGateway, DepthTransformer and 3D Playground.

ViewX also supports a growing range of 3D technologies and applications, including ReShade, Portal VR, Oku3D and Geo-11, helping expand the types of games and content that can be experienced in spatial 3D.

The ecosystem is being developed in collaboration with Tencent Games, combining gaming expertise with ViewX's display and spatial computing technology.

Designed for Glasses-Free 3D

ViewX Liber and Immer are designed to provide immersive spatial 3D without requiring users to wear dedicated 3D glasses.

The displays combine 4K UHD resolution, high-speed eye tracking, AI-powered 2D-to-3D conversion and dedicated on-display 3D processing.

Users can switch between conventional 2D viewing and glasses-free spatial 3D on the same display, while ViewX's software ecosystem provides additional options for gaming and 3D content.

The ViewX Liber 15.6-inch focuses on portability and flexibility, making it suitable for gaming, entertainment, creative work, presentations and professional demonstrations.

The ViewX Immer 27-inch brings the same core spatial display technology to a larger format for gaming, entertainment, content creation and professional visualization.

From Gaming to Professional Applications

Gaming is one of the primary applications for ViewX, but the company is developing its spatial display technology for a wider range of use cases, including:

Video and entertainment

Sports viewing

Healthcare and medical visualization

Automotive

Engineering and design

Education and training

Spatial computing

By combining glasses-free 3D optics, AI processing and software, ViewX aims to create a flexible spatial display platform that can evolve across both consumer and professional applications.

Kickstarter Campaign Now Live

The ViewX Liber and Immer Kickstarter campaign is now officially live, with early-bird rewards available for a limited time.

The campaign currently stands at 1880% funded, following its initial milestone of reaching 1,000% of its funding goal within the first 30 minutes.

Early supporters can visit the Kickstarter campaign to explore the available models, configurations and launch rewards.

The Kickstarter campaign is available now at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/viewx/viewx-liber-glass-free-spatial-ai-3d-display

About ViewX

ViewX is a multidisciplinary technology company developing glasses-free Spatial AI 3D display technology. Combining expertise in display technology, optical engineering, embedded hardware and AI software, ViewX is building a new generation of spatial displays for gaming, entertainment, creative work and professional applications.

ViewX: 3D Everything

Media Contact

ViewX Limited

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www.viewx3d.com

SOURCE ViewX Limited