Vigo MD Launches Telehealth Platform Designed to Modernize Men's Sexual Wellness Care

New clinician-guided platform provides personalized erectile dysfunction treatment plans, ongoing medical support, and discreet home delivery.

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigo MD, a men's telehealth company founded by Brayden Zoucha, today announced the launch of its nationwide telehealth platform designed to help men access personalized erectile dysfunction treatment through a convenient, clinician-guided online experience. The platform combines licensed medical evaluations, prescription treatment options, ongoing provider oversight, and discreet medication delivery into a streamlined digital healthcare solution.

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The launch comes at a time when more men are seeking convenient and private alternatives to traditional healthcare for sensitive concerns such as erectile dysfunction. Despite affecting millions of men, ED remains a condition many hesitate to discuss, leading some to delay seeking treatment or settle for solutions that may not fully address their needs.

"Men's sexual wellness has been underserved for too long," said Brayden Zoucha, founder of Vigo MD. "We created Vigo MD to make high-quality care more accessible, more convenient, and more personalized. Our mission is to help men regain confidence through a modern healthcare experience that fits into their lives."

Patients begin with a confidential online health assessment that is reviewed by licensed medical providers. If clinically appropriate, patients may receive a personalized treatment plan and ongoing access to medical professionals who can monitor progress and make adjustments when needed. Medications are delivered directly to patients in discreet packaging, eliminating the need for in-person appointments or pharmacy visits.

Unlike many telehealth providers that focus on a single medication, Vigo MD's flagship program combines both daily and on-demand treatment options. The program includes Vital Chew, a daily prescription gum designed to support ongoing performance readiness, and V3, a fast-acting dissolvable treatment intended to provide additional support when desired. Together, the treatments are designed to offer greater flexibility, spontaneity, and confidence than traditional approaches that rely solely on as-needed medication.

"We wanted to build more than just another online prescription service," Zoucha added. "Our goal is to provide a comprehensive performance program that supports men every day while giving them access to personalized care and innovative treatment options through a platform that prioritizes privacy and convenience."

The launch reflects the continued growth of telehealth across the healthcare industry, as patients increasingly seek digital-first solutions that combine medical expertise, personalized treatment, and convenient access to care. Vigo MD aims to bring those benefits to men's sexual wellness through a patient-centered approach that emphasizes clinical oversight, accessibility, and discretion.

About Vigo MD

Vigo MD is a men's telehealth platform focused on helping patients improve sexual wellness through personalized, clinician-guided treatment plans. Founded by Brayden Zoucha and launched in 2026, the company combines licensed medical care, innovative prescription therapies, ongoing provider support, and discreet home delivery to help men address erectile dysfunction with confidence, convenience, and privacy.

For more information, visit www.vigomd.com.

Contact:

Brayden Zoucha

+17028616614

[email protected]

SOURCE Vigo MD