Viking Therapeutics Appoints Dorothy Gemmell to Board of Directors

Experienced Executive Brings Over Two Decades of Leadership Across Healthcare, Digital Health and Commercialization

SAN DIEGO,, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the appointment of Dorothy Gemmell to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Gemmell is a highly experienced executive and board advisor with over 25 years of leadership experience across healthcare, digital health, and commercialization. She has served as president or chief commercial officer at numerous companies, including GoodRx, Capsule, and Havas Life, leading growth initiatives, scaling organizations, and developing revenue models across payer, provider, employer, and pharmaceutical markets. Additionally, she advises venture- and private equity-backed companies on go-to-market strategies, enterprise sales, and commercialization. Ms. Gemmell holds a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from McGill University.

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I am pleased to welcome Dorothy to Viking as a new director," said Brian Lian, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Viking Therapeutics. "Dorothy joins our Board as Viking advances its next-generation therapies, prepares for VK2735's potential launch, and strengthens our commercialization capabilities. At this critical time for the company, her proven ability to translate innovation into commercial success, build high-performing teams, and execute growth strategies in the healthcare sector makes her a valuable addition to our Board. We look forward to her insight as we continue working to deliver meaningful therapies to patients."

"Scientific innovation has rapidly reshaped one of healthcare's greatest challenges, creating unprecedented opportunities to improve the health and lives of millions of people living with obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases," said Ms. Gemmell. "I am excited to work with the Viking Board and management team to advance its portfolio of innovative therapies, starting with VK2735, which has the potential to change the standard of care for weight loss and help people achieve important associated cardiometabolic health benefits."

"Dorothy's commercial expertise strengthens and complements the Board's extensive depth in pharmaceutical development," said Lawson Macartney, D.V.M., Ph.D., Viking's chairman. "Her experience in implementing successful commercialization strategies enhances our Board and will be extremely valuable as we continue to execute on our long-term goals."

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a next-generation portfolio of therapies for obesity and metabolic disease. Guided by deep expertise in metabolic biology and rigorous science, Viking is developing innovative treatments to help people achieve meaningful, lasting health improvements by treating obesity first. The company's lead program, VK2735, is a dual glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonist in development in both subcutaneous and oral formulations for obesity. VK2735 is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical studies for obesity, and a Phase 1 study designed to evaluate maintenance dosing strategies to support long-term weight management. Viking's pipeline also includes additional obesity programs, including VK3019, an amylin receptor agonist, VK2809, an orally available thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for metabolic and liver disease, and VK0214 for the rare genetic disorder X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com.

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.