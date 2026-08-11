Vintage Modern Named No. 1,646 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Luxury Vehicle Builder Marks Founder Chau Nguyen's Fifth Inc. 5000 Appearance Across Two Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Modern, a luxury vehicle builder bringing classic-inspired design together with modern safety, performance and reliability, today announced it ranked No. 1,646 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition marks the second company that founder and CEO Chau Nguyen has led to the Inc. 5000, following his previous company's four consecutive appearances from 2010 through 2013.

Vintage Modern’s Classic Modern truck and Vintage G-Wagon pair classic-inspired design with modern luxury, performance and reliability.

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Vintage Modern started with a problem I knew personally and a passion for classic cars," said Nguyen. "I loved their design and character, but not the breakdowns, the uncertainty or the lack of modern safety features – especially when my wife was not comfortable having our children ride in one. We set out to give people the classic look they have always wanted without the compromises of owning a classic."

Each vehicle begins with today's engineering rather than yesterday's limitations, combining classic-inspired design with modern safety, luxury and everyday reliability. Vintage Modern's specialized team devotes more than 900 hours to every build. The company has developed a global following of more than 4 million and serves celebrities, athletes, collectors and luxury enthusiasts around the world. To learn more about Vintage Modern and explore its collection of classic-inspired luxury vehicles, visit vintagemodern.com/modernized-classic.

"Seeing our approach resonate with clients around the world makes this Inc. 5000 recognition especially meaningful. Being named an EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Southeast Award winner earlier this year makes this moment even more special," added Nguyen. "As we prepare to bring that same philosophy to an iconic new vehicle, we are excited about what lies ahead."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Vintage Modern

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Atlanta, Vintage Modern (formerly Vintage Broncos) is a luxury vehicle builder that created an entirely new automotive category. Rather than restoring vintage automobiles or modifying existing classics, the company handcrafts classic-inspired luxury vehicles on fully modern platforms, combining iconic design with today's safety, technology and performance. Every Vintage Modern vehicle is FMVSS-compliant, crash-tested and equipped with airbags. Producing more than 250 vehicles annually, the company serves a global clientele of celebrities, athletes, collectors and luxury enthusiasts, supported by coast-to-coast white-glove service. For more information, visit www.vintagemodern.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Vintage Modern