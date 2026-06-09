Vinyl Equity Raises $20 Million Led by Jump Capital as Its Infrastructure Powers Modern Capital Markets and Corporate Transactions

Supports newly public companies like Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. following its NYSE listing

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinyl Equity, a financial technology infrastructure company for capital markets and corporate transactions and SEC-registered transfer agent, today announced a $20 million Series A led by Jump Capital, with strategic participation from MUFG Innovation Partners (MUIP, the corporate venture capital arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group) and continued backing from Index Ventures, Spark Capital, Infinity Ventures, and Cambrian Fintech.

The funding comes at a time of rapid innovation across the capital markets, as companies look to improve how they connect to and operate within them. As ownership models evolve, legacy infrastructure is increasingly being replaced, exposing the limitations of disconnected systems and manual processes and creating operational risk for issuers.

"The frustration we hear from issuers is consistent," said Rob Schoder, CEO and Co-Founder of Vinyl Equity. "The systems they use to interact with the capital markets were built for a different era, and the workarounds that held things together no longer scale. We're delivering adaptable infrastructure that solves immediate needs for issuers and their shareholders to ensure they're prepared now and for the next evolution."

Replacing Legacy Capital Markets Infrastructure

Vinyl replaces legacy workflows with modern systems that deliver real-time accuracy, auditability, and control across the full lifecycle of capital markets and corporate transactions in private and public markets, including shareholder recordkeeping, equity operations, paying agency, and transaction workflows.

Vinyl's payments solutions offer compliant, secure distributions through a single integrated workflow, enabling issuers to execute distributions at scale without introducing additional intermediaries or manual reconciliation. Built with integrated document collection, KYC/KYB controls, tax filing, audit trails, and fraud prevention at the workflow layer, the platform replaces paper-based processes with a streamlined digital experience designed for the regulatory requirements of modern capital markets.

Vinyl is also deepening its capabilities through integrations with leading equity plan administrators. By connecting transfer agency and equity plan administration through APIs, vested and exercised shares are issued and reconciled in real time, eliminating manual data entry and settlement delays that have historically defined the category and, in some cases, led to costly delays for plan participants.

Vinyl's infrastructure is designed not just for the issuer, but for every participant in the capital markets ecosystem including equity plan administrators, corporate counsel, brokers, and shareholders.

"We made deliberate architectural choices to ensure Vinyl could operate reliably in regulated, high-stakes market environments," said Poornaprajna Udupi, CTO and Co-Founder of Vinyl Equity. "That meant prioritizing consistency, auditability, and system integrity across the entire issuer lifecycle from the start so that core workflows function predictably under real market conditions—and the foundation is already in place for what comes next."

Issuers Seeking Technology Forward User Experience

Vinyl is already supporting a growing roster of publicly traded and private companies across capital markets and corporate transactions. Among them is Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc., for which Vinyl served as transfer agent following its listing on the New York Stock Exchange, managing shareholder onboarding, recordkeeping, and transaction processing.

"Vinyl's technology-forward approach gave us confidence we had a partner built for where capital markets are going, not where they've been," said Jim Steiner, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer of Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. "As we entered the public markets, we needed a partner that could handle complexity without introducing operational risk, and that's exactly what Vinyl delivered."

Positioned for Market Evolution

As capital markets continue to evolve, infrastructure must be able to adapt to new models of ownership and participation without requiring fundamental redesign. That shift is already underway, with emerging models such as tokenization beginning to reshape how ownership is recorded and transferred across markets.

"Core infrastructure in capital markets has remained largely unchanged for decades, even as the demands on those systems have grown significantly," said Yelena Shkolnik, Partner at Jump Capital. "The tokenization of securities is not a future scenario, it is an active development that most of the existing infrastructure is unprepared for. Vinyl's platform is already operating in today's markets while positioned to support how capital markets will continue to evolve."

Vinyl will use the Series A to expand its engineering, compliance, and go-to-market teams, accelerating infrastructure development across capital markets and corporate transactions, deepening support for issuers across private and public markets, and building the systems that will underpin compliant operations as regulatory frameworks develop.

To learn more about Vinyl Equity, visit www.vinylequity.com.

ABOUT VINYL EQUITY

Vinyl Equity is building modern infrastructure for capital markets and corporate transactions. The company supports public and private companies in IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, equity plan administration, and ongoing issuer operations as an SEC-registered Transfer Agent. Vinyl is backed by Jump Capital, MUFG Innovation Partners , Index Ventures, Spark Capital, Infinity Ventures, and Cambrian Fintech.

SOURCE Vinyl Equity