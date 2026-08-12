Viome Acquires Circulate Health, Closing the Loop Between Early Diagnostics, Precision Nutrition, and Treatment

Together, the two companies give physicians a single platform to measure biological insights, deliver personalized interventions, and demonstrate health outcomes over time, now backed by a nationwide clinical network of over 200 clinics.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome Life Sciences, a leading preventive health technology company, today announced it has acquired Circulate Health, a pioneer of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) outside the hospital setting. Circulate's protocols target healthspan and chronic disease, and include a proprietary approach to reducing microplastics in the body.

The move unites Viome's molecular diagnostic and precision nutrition platform with Circulate's physician-guided therapeutic plasma exchange and its nationwide network of clinical partners.

Viome and Circulate give physicians a single platform to measure, treat, and demonstrate outcomes. Post this

"We don't accept that declining health is inevitable," said Naveen Jain, founder of Viome. "The future of medicine isn't treating disease. It's making health something you can measure and improve, year after year. Acquiring Circulate is the latest step in giving patients not just answers, but precision intervention. That's what longevity medicine should be, and we're just getting started."

Viome has always been about action, not insight alone, translating what its diagnostics reveal into personalized, targeted interventions. But the range of actions available to clinicians has been limited. As the science of measuring biological aging, inflammation, metabolism, and the microbiome advances, the opportunity is to widen what a clinician can actually do with that information.

Circulate's nationwide network of partner clinics, staffed by Circulate's expert-trained nurses, delivers physician-guided therapeutic plasma exchange under precise clinical protocols. Paired with Viome's precision diagnostics, the combination advances Viome's vision of a single connected system where clinicians can measure, act, and measure again. That shift turns episodic care into measurable, longitudinal outcomes.

Dr. Brad Younggren, MD, co-founder and CEO of Circulate Health, will join Viome as President of its newly formed clinical group, Viome PRO.

"Longevity medicine has reached an inflection point," said Younggren. "We can measure more about human biology than ever before, and the field now has real, proven ways to act on those insights. What drew me to Viome is a shared belief that this field advances by bringing the right capabilities together. Precision plasma exchange alongside Viome's molecular platform gives clinicians a broader, more credible way to practice longevity medicine today, and that's a meaningful step forward for patients."

Therapeutic plasma exchange is an established medical procedure, used in hospitals for more than 50 years to treat a range of autoimmune and neurological conditions. Circulate Health has helped pioneer its application in longevity medicine by developing precise clinical protocols and contributing to a growing body of peer-reviewed research.

Most recently, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Apheresis (2026) found that Circulate Health's TPE procedure was associated with measurable reductions in circulating microplastic particles in the blood of patients with elevated baseline levels. Earlier research, published in Aging Cell (2025), reported that Circulate's plasma exchange protocol was associated with an average 2.6-year reduction in biological age across a panel of molecular biomarkers. Together, these studies reflect a shared commitment held by both Circulate and Viome, to advancing science through rigorous clinical research.

Circulate Health was founded by Dr. Brad Younggren and Dr. Eric Verdin, CEO of the Buck Institute.

With Circulate, Viome advances its long-term vision for a comprehensive precision longevity platform, one that unites diagnostics, personalized interventions, and clinical delivery, and can evolve as new tests, therapies, and innovations emerge. It is a more connected approach to preventive health: less about any single test or treatment, and more about the system that ties them together and demonstrates they work.

About Viome Life Sciences

Viome Life Sciences was founded in 2016 with a mission to make illness optional by predicting and preventing chronic diseases, cancers, and aging through a deeper understanding of an individual's biology at a molecular level. The Viome PRO division leverages proprietary RNA sequencing technology, exclusively licensed from Los Alamos National Laboratory, and AI to develop non-invasive early detection tests for high-mortality cancers and chronic diseases.

References

Fuentealba M, Kiprov D, Schneider K, et al. Multi-Omics Analysis Reveals Biomarkers That Contribute to Biological Age Rejuvenation in Response to Single-Blinded Randomized Placebo-Controlled Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. Aging Cell. 2025;24(8). Weinstein R, Yuksel ZS, Anderson C, et al. Can Plasma Exchange Be Used to Lower the Circulating Burden of Microplastics in Human Patients? Journal of Clinical Apheresis. 2026;41(3):e70135.

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SOURCE Viome Life Sciences