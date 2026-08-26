Golf Daddy, the viral golf company behind Golf at Home, becomes Benchmark Golf

Benchmark Golf is now the consumer golf arm of Benchmark Motion, a technology company building physical intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf Daddy, the viral golf company behind the Golf at Home practice system, has folded into Benchmark Motion, rebranding as Benchmark Golf, its consumer golf arm.

Benchmark Motion is a technology company building systems that read human movement from an ordinary camera. Benchmark Golf is its consumer arm, and golf is where that technology reached consumers first. The rebrand brings the consumer business and the technology it runs on under one name.

Golf at Home, the company's marquee product, pairs a portable practice mat with the golfer's phone on a tripod. The golfer swings with no ball. The phone camera reads the full body swing in 3D, the mat reads impact, and the app turns both into feedback golfers can use at home, at the range, or anywhere they have room to swing.

The self-made company built a national audience without outside capital. Past accolades include a number one bestseller ranking at Dick's Sporting Goods, and the brand has grown to more than 500,000 followers and over one billion views across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Behind it is a team assembled over years across computer vision, hardware and consumer product.

Success has not come without adversity: early on the company grew faster than it could keep up, and some customers had bad experiences. However, through its resolve it has reached a scale few products of its type reach.

"The ability to read the human body with nothing but a camera and new agentic AI is actively reshaping how people train, recover and perform, with commercial applications live in sports today and applications in robotics ahead," said Daniel Puumalainen, Saudi-born founder and chief executive of Benchmark Motion, known for his intensity. "Physical AI is coming far faster than the world thinks, and it will be bigger than almost anyone can imagine."

"The bet was that the camera in everyone's pocket could read a golf swing," said Paul Boranian, CMO of Benchmark Golf. "Proving that took a team most people would not expect to find in golf, and the name Benchmark is a promise about how seriously we take the measurement."

New products are in development, and the company says it expects to debut further technology in the coming year.

About Benchmark Golf

Benchmark Golf, formerly Golf Daddy, is a leading at-home golf practice brand and the consumer golf arm of Benchmark Motion. Its marquee product, Golf at Home, uses a practice mat and a phone camera for 3D swing analysis, with no ball required. Golf Daddy rebranded as Benchmark Golf on 20 August 2026, and golfdaddy.com now forwards to benchmarkgolf.com. Products are available at benchmarkgolf.com.

About Benchmark Motion

Benchmark Motion's commercial front is utilizing its frontier video analysis AI to supercharge viable commercial applications of computer vision in sports, and is in parallel manufacturing the kind of physical intelligence that will power the physical AI revolution. The founder says most of the world is underestimating the size of physical AI by 1,000x and the speed at which it will arrive by 5 to 10x. Benchmark Golf is its consumer golf arm.

benchmarkgolf.com

SOURCE Benchmark Golf