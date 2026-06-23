Virginia Beach Super Girl Surf Festival Set to Debut Over Labor Day Weekend (Sept 5 - 7)

The world's largest women's sports, music, and lifestyle festival expands to the Mid-Atlantic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA Entertainment proudly announces the inaugural Virginia Beach Super Girl Surf Festival, the world's largest women's sports, music, and lifestyle festival, taking place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5–7, 2026. A World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series event (WSL QS4000), the highest-level women's surfing competition in North America, anchors the free three-day event alongside live concerts, fitness and wellness programming, and interactive community experiences.

Virginia Beach Super Girl Surf Festival will bring three days of free concerts, sports and empowerment over Labor Day weekend. Performers will include Switchfoot, Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, Collie Buddz, B.o.B, and Bryce Vine, alongside female artists HIRIE, Hannah Wicklund, Emily Zeck, ANORA, Flailing Idiot, Hello Sister, McKenzi Brooke, and more. Over 5000 female athletes across 14 sports expected to compete at the inaugural Virginia Beach Super Girl Surf Festival, as did Team USA Olympian Caroline Marks, seen here being lifted up after winning Super Girl Cape at Jax Beach Super Girl Surf Festival.

Free and open to the public, the family-friendly festival is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees and feature over 5,000 female athletes competing across 14 sports, in addition to 21 live concerts, mentorship opportunities, speakers and panels, female art exhibitions, and a festival village. Marking the series' 20th anniversary, Virginia Beach joins Super Girl's nationally recognized festivals in Oceanside, CA and Jacksonville Beach, FL.

"It's incredibly exciting to see the Super Girl Festival expand to Virginia Beach as we continue building a platform that brings together world-class competition and a multi-sport, music, and lifestyle festival," said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment. "This year reflects the ongoing growth of the Super Girl mission, uniting elite female athletes, artists, creators, and partners who are committed to expanding opportunities for women."

The 2026 music lineup features headliners Switchfoot, Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, Collie Buddz, B.o.B, and Bryce Vine, alongside female artists HIRIE, Hannah Wicklund, Emily Zeck, ANORA, Flailing Idiot, Hello Sister, McKenzi Brooke, and more.

"Virginia Beach is honored to host the Super Girl Surf Festival this year and for years to come," said Robert Dyer, Virginia Beach Mayor. "This landmark event celebrates and empowers women athletes and voices, and brings our community together in a positive and uplifting way."

Stretching 1.5 miles from the 1st Street Jetty to the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier, the festival features women's surfing, skimboarding, skateboarding, beach volleyball, sand soccer, lacrosse, flag football, lifesaving, BMX, a 5K run, sand hockey, and free fitness classes.

Festival admission is free, but advance online registration is required for access to the live concerts. Entry is first come, first served until capacity is reached. To register for a free Concert Pass, please visit: https://supergirl_oceanside.eventbrite.com/

For an elevated experience, VIP and VIP Premium packages will also be available, featuring premium viewing areas, complimentary drinks, lounge access, deluxe restrooms, express entry, and more. VIP Premium additionally includes private pit access and a complimentary meal. To purchase VIP tickets, please visit: https://supergirl_oceanside.eventbrite.com/

The event will run daily Friday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Access to the surfing, concerts, classes, speakers, and all elements are free to attend.

The competition will be televised from December to March on 28 national and regional broadcast partners, and will be streamed live on Sept. 6 - 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST via 10 digital partners, including at www.supergirlvb.com and twitch.tv/supergirlseries.

The Virginia Beach Super Girl Festival is proudly partnering with Founding Partners Visit Virginia Beach, Coastal Edge, Monster Ultra, COASTAL Hospitality Associates, Essence Cosmetics, Rancho La Gloria, Gimme Beauty, Surfside, and Beach Vodka.

Visit www.supergirlvb.com for event details and the full festival schedule. Follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for the latest updates and announcements.

B-roll, photos and interviews available upon request.

Media contacts:

Fifth & Main PR | [email protected], 202-468-4349

Victoria Valledor, ASA Entertainment | [email protected], 305-803-0043

About ASA Entertainment:

Founded in 1994, ASA Entertainment Group, LLC is an action sports event, television, and content production agency focused on creating and executing customized turnkey marketing programs ranging from grassroots to global. ASA's events, featuring skateboarding, BMX, inline skating, freestyle motocross, snowboarding, surfing, esports, and music, are broadcast domestically across 28 networks and distributed to more than 500 million households worldwide. After 31 years as a leader in action sports, ASA Entertainment continues to connect brands with consumers through its platform of premium action sports and lifestyle content.

SOURCE Virginia Beach Super Girl Surf Festival