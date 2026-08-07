Virginia Green Gives Back Through Volunteer Service at Arlington National Cemetery

Associates donate their time and expertise to help care for the historic grounds, reflecting the company's enduring commitment to service and community.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Virginia Green associates joined landscape professionals from across the country at Arlington National Cemetery to support the ongoing care of one of the nation's most sacred places. As part of the National Association of Landscape Professionals' annual Day of Service, volunteers applied 1,232 bags of lime to help maintain the cemetery's historic grounds. This year marked the 30th anniversary of landscape industry professionals coming together to donate their time and expertise in service of this meaningful tradition.

Virginia Green associates joined landscape professionals from across the country at Arlington National Cemetery as part of the National Association of Landscape Professionals' annual Day of Service. Together, volunteers applied 1,232 bags of lime to help preserve one of the nation's most sacred and historic landscapes. The Virginia Green volunteer team proudly represented the company at Arlington National Cemetery, joining industry peers in a tradition of service that has brought landscape professionals together for 30 years to help preserve this place of national significance.

Representing Virginia Green were:

Corporate: Gil Grattan, Matthew Farrell

Fredericksburg: Cole Perkins, Gage Cain, Nathaneal McArdle

Dulles: Carl Davis, Ahmed Kakeh

Manassas: Keith Kuyper, Zachary Bruno

Virginia Green also recognizes Carl Davis for coordinating the company's participation. Davis managed logistics, arrived at 6:00 a.m. to direct traffic, and helped oversee the day's operations to ensure the event ran smoothly for the Virginia Green team.

"As a locally owned company, giving back to our community and honoring those who served is part of who we are," said Gil Grattan, President and CEO of Virginia Green. "It was an honor for our team to contribute alongside our peers in the landscape industry to help care for these historic grounds. I am grateful to the associates who volunteered their time and represented Virginia Green so well. Their willingness to serve reflects the values we strive to live every day."

For Virginia Green, community involvement extends well beyond lawn care. The company regularly invests its time, resources, and expertise in projects that strengthen the communities it serves. Participating in the annual volunteer effort at Arlington National Cemetery is one way Virginia Green continues its commitment to service while helping preserve a place of national significance.

"This is exactly the kind of spirit that makes Virginia Green special," Grattan added. "Our associates consistently demonstrate that serving our communities goes beyond the work we do every day. It means showing up when there's an opportunity to make a difference."

About Virginia Green

Founded in 2004 in Richmond, Virginia Green is a regional lawn care provider operating across five states with 17 locations. The company delivers professional lawn care, aeration and seeding, tree and shrub services, and perimeter pest control to thousands of customers throughout the region. For more information, visit: www.virginiagreen.com.

SOURCE Virginia Green