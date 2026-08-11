Virginia's Largest Black-Owned Real Estate Brokerage Earns National Top 10 Recognition

National Association of Real Estate Brokers recognizes United Real Estate Richmond at its 2026 National Convention in Las Vegas

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate Richmond has been named the No. 3 most productive Black-owned residential brokerage in the U.S. by the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB). The association's Top 10 Brokerages recognition honors exceptional, independently owned and franchise brokerages that are majority Black-owned and demonstrate outstanding business performance, leadership and commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities.

National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) National President Ashley Thomas III, United Real Estate Richmond Senior Managing Broker John S. Finn Jr., NAREB Executive Director C. Renee Wilson.

The recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for United Real Estate Richmond, which has earned a reputation as one of the most successful and influential Black-owned real estate firms in the country. Under the leadership of Principal Broker Jeffrey Finn and Senior Managing Broker John S. Finn Jr., the brokerage has grown to become Virginia's largest Black-owned real estate company.

Jeffrey Finn's extensive experience in building and managing successful franchise businesses, combined with his deep knowledge of the real estate industry, has contributed to his outstanding leadership and remarkable achievements. As the organization's leader, Jeffrey is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's operations, ensuring exceptional results for clients through his sharp attention to detail and strong business acumen. His strategic vision and dedication have propelled the firm to become one of the fastest-growing companies in America, according to Fortune magazine.

"This recognition reflects the collective success of our agents, staff, leadership team and clients," said Jeffrey Finn. "We are honored to be recognized by an organization whose mission aligns so closely with our commitment to expanding homeownership, creating economic opportunity and serving our communities."

Over the years, United Real Estate Richmond and its leadership team have received numerous industry honors, including recognition among the region's leading real estate organizations and entrepreneurial and community leadership awards recognizing the firm's impact on housing, economic development and minority business growth. The brokerage has been recognized for its sustained growth, community engagement and commitment to professional excellence.

The firm's success is also attributed to the distinguished career of John Finn, whose accomplishments have helped shape both the company and the Virginia real estate industry. A licensed real estate professional since 1976, Finn has completed thousands of transactions and served in numerous leadership roles, including President of the Richmond Association of REALTORS®, President of the Virginia Chapter of NAREB, and member of the boards of directors of both the Virginia Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.

Among his many professional distinctions are his service to the Virginia Housing Minority Advisory Board, induction into the Virginia REALTORS® Hall of Fame, recognition as Civic Leader of the Year, service on the Virginia Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors, designation as 2017 REALTOR® of the Year, REALTOR® Emeritus status from the National Association of REALTORS®, induction into the VCU School of Real Estate Circle of Excellence and receipt of the prestigious Omega Tau Rho Medal of Service.

Today, the Finn brothers support over 200 agents. They oversee different companies, including title and escrow, construction, mortgage, property management, consulting, insurance, land development, home health care and a real estate school. These impressive accomplishments have earned the brother's recognition and awards, including the United Real Estate Group's "Leadership & Excellence Award" in 2017 and the title of one of Richmond's Outstanding Entrepreneurs.

About United Real Estate Richmond

United Real Estate Richmond is the largest Black-owned real estate brokerage in Virginia, supporting over 200 affiliated real estate professionals. Founded by John and Jeffery Finn, it has become one of the fastest-growing companies in America, as noted by Fortune Magazine. For more information: Careers at United | Richmond

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 37 states with 170 offices and more than 22,250 agents. The company produced over 74,000 transactions and $30.3 billion in sales volume in 2025. For more information, visit our official newsroom and access the full press release, multimedia assets and our latest news at the official United Newsroom.

Media Contact

John S Finn Jr

United Real Estate Richmond

[email protected]

(804) 513-5355

SOURCE United Real Estate Richmond