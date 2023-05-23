Virtual Reality Market size in Healthcare Market to grow by USD 9,019.06 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for healthcare services to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual reality market size in the healthcare market is estimated to increase by USD 9,019.06 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 32.85%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Alphabet Inc., Augmedix Inc, BioflightVR, CAE Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Eon Reality Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., HTC Corp., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Realities Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., MindMaze SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Group Corp., Teladoc Health Inc., XRHealth USA Inc., and Psico Smart Apps SL

Virtual Reality Market in Healthcare Market - Analysis of Segments

This virtual reality market in healthcare market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), end-user (research and diagnostics, hospitals and clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the Healthcare Virtual Reality (VR) segment is significant during the forecast period. The segment of the market includes various software applications and platforms for creating, developing and delivering virtual reality experiences for medical purposes. The segment is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of virtual reality technology in the medical field.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for healthcare services is driving the growth of the healthcare virtual reality (VR) market in particular. Aging populations across the globe and rising disposable incomes globally are two key factors expected to increase the use and access to modern healthcare services during the forecast period. In addition, chronic diseases and the need for improved healthcare are increasing. More medical services and staff are urgently needed to effectively treat the growing number of patients. This has led to the emergence of new mobile applications and systems that use virtual reality in the medical field.

Infrastructure and Integration Issues will challenge Healthcare Virtual Reality (VR) Market growth. One of the major challenges hindering market growth is the infrastructure and integration issues faced by healthcare industry processes. Effective implementation of virtual reality solutions requires access to high-speed, high-bandwidth internet. Problems such as lack of connectivity, power shortages, and slow networks can cause system failures and hinder business productivity. This is a key challenge for the effective introduction of advanced systems in the medical industry, especially in developing countries like China, India, and Japan.

Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Virtual reality in the North American healthcare sector is primarily driven by the advanced and mature technology landscape across the healthcare industry. This growth is also driven by factors such as rising healthcare costs and increasing digitization in North America . Urbanization and increasing disposable income in the North American countries are expected to increase the adoption of virtual reality solutions across the region, driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Virtual Reality Market In Healthcare Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Virtual Reality Market In Healthcare Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Virtual Reality Market In Healthcare Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Virtual Reality Market In Healthcare Market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Virtual Reality Market In Healthcare Market vendors

Virtual Reality Market In Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,019.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 32.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Augmedix Inc, BioflightVR, CAE Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Eon Reality Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., HTC Corp., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Realities Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., MindMaze SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Group Corp., Teladoc Health Inc., XRHealth USA Inc., and Psico Smart Apps SL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

