VirtuAlly Earns First-Ever Inc. 5000 Ranking Amid Growing Demand for Virtual Nursing

VirtuAlly debuts at No. 1,312 on the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtuAlly, the leading virtual clinical care company, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition reflects VirtuAlly's significant revenue growth of 268% over the past three years, driven by accelerating demand from health systems for virtual nursing, telesitting, and telemetry monitoring services.

As workforce pressure intensifies and patient acuity rises, health systems are turning to virtual care as a long-term strategy to strengthen bedside teams, improve patient safety and expand clinical capacity. VirtuAlly partners with hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide through an Always On 24/7 team approach, delivering compassionate support to patients while freeing onsite care teams to focus on critical bedside responsibilities.

VirtuAlly's growth has been built on a differentiated model: a fully employed, Joint Commission-accredited clinical care team that integrates directly with bedside staff rather than replacing them. Founded at MUSC Health, one of only two federally designated Telehealth Centers of Excellence in the country, VirtuAlly brings deep institutional clinical expertise to virtual care programs, complementing the capabilities of health systems' technology partners.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 reflects both the strength of our team and the urgency health systems are facing," said Joseph Wechsler, CEO, VirtuAlly. "Hospitals are no longer asking whether virtual nursing can work. They are asking how quickly they can implement it in a way that supports bedside teams, improves patient safety, and delivers measurable value. Our growth is tied directly to that demand, and we are proud to help health systems extend care capacity with clinically rigorous, human-centered virtual support."

The Inc. 5000 ranking is based on percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. Companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list can be found at inc.com.

About VirtuAlly

VirtuAlly is the virtual clinical care team built to extend the capabilities of bedside nurses, strengthen patient safety, and deliver outcomes that health systems can measure.

Born out of the Medical University of South Carolina, one of only two federally recognized Telehealth Centers of Excellence in the country. VirtuAlly is among the first virtual nursing organizations to achieve Joint Commission Accreditation. That standing reflects a standard of clinical rigor built into every service we deliver.

Our 24/7 services include virtual nursing, telesitting, telemetry monitoring, and clinical intelligence, giving frontline teams the experienced clinical backup they need to care for patients and support bedside nurses. We partner with leading technology platforms to bring virtual care into the systems and workflows hospitals already use, so care teams get support without added complexity.

Hospitals and health systems across the country rely on VirtuAlly to meet the real demands of today's care environment. Learn more at virtually.io.

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SOURCE VirtuAlly