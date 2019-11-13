Virtue® Hair Care Announces "Charlie's Angels" Campaign to Benefit She's the First

In partnership with Redcarpet ADvocacy (RAD), Virtue and the "Charlie's Angels" cast will work together to increase awareness and raise money to support She's the First's efforts to empower girls globally.

"I wanted to make 'Charlie's Angels' to show women as the powerful human beings we are—so I'm proud to partner with RAD and Virtue hair care to help drive that message home and to educate and empower young girls by supporting She's the First," Banks said.

Getting involved is as simple as a selfie. Support the cause by posting and tagging photos of the "Angels" in your life on Instagram using #ShesTheFirst #CharliesAngels #withVIRTUE #radvocacy and visiting shesthefirst.org to make a donation. Supporters can also use the Instagram donation sticker to give and encourage others to join the movement.

"We're very excited to partner with Elizabeth and all these talented, powerful women for this important cause," said Melisse Shaban, Founder and CEO of Virtue. "To see a film of this scale written, produced, and starring all women is super encouraging and inspiring. We're proud to be working with She's the First to help young girls become the strong, powerful women, the 'Angels' of tomorrow."

"As a hairstylist I am surrounded by powerful women, and my work is all about helping them feel even more confident," said Abergel. "I was excited when I heard about this incredible campaign that my friend Elizabeth Banks and RAD put together to make sure girls are educated, respected, and heard. I was humbled to bring my Virtue family in as well because our CEO and founder has always been committed to supporting causes that empower women."

To reinforce the importance of the cause, Virtue will donate $1 for every order made through www.virtuelabs.com to She's the First through Giving Tuesday (December 3, 2019). When you purchase Virtue hair care products with the transformative power of Alpha Keratin 60ku®, your donation will afford girls the transformative power of education.

To give the gift of an education, visit shesthefirst.org.

About Virtue®:

Virtue® has cracked the code for healthy hair. With Alpha Keratin 60ku®, a patented, self-regulating human protein recognized by the hair as its own, Virtue targets and treats the underlying damage – the root cause of every major hair issue. So no matter what your hair "type," you'll get healthier, more beautiful hair. Virtue is available in select salons and retailers nationwide, including SEPHORA and SEPHORA.com. For more information about our products and our science, visit virtuelabs.com.

@virtuelabs

About She's the First:

She's the First (STF) fights for a world where every girl chooses her own future. This global nonprofit teams up with local organizations to make sure girls are educated, respected, and heard. STF has trained more than 75 local organizations to serve girls better every day, and together over the last decade, they've provided 7,800+ girls in 11 countries with the support and tools they need to become powerful agents of change. STF is a member of Michelle Obama's Girls Opportunity Alliance and has been featured by numerous media outlets, including TODAY, MSNBC, Forbes, Fast Company, Glamour, Teen Vogue, and Marie Claire. Diane von Furstenberg has recognized STF with a DVF Award and Chelsea Clinton honored them at Clinton Global Initiative U.

@shesthefirst

About RAD (Redcarpet ADvocacy)

RAD (Redcarpet ADvocacy), co-founded by Carineh Martin and Arianne Phillips, partners talent and brands through purpose. RAD infuses platforms -- like red carpets, film campaigns, brand events, retail programs -- with charitable advocacy, through multi-media activation designed to inspire today's cause-minded culture towards social progress. Their approach is modernizing and elevating traditional entertainment marketing by focusing on integrity, authenticity and transparency, which creates positive, emotional, relevant, and meaningful connections between communities. www.wearerad.org

@radvocacy

About Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels makes it way to North American theaters on November 15.

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight. In Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks. Screenplay by Elizabeth Banks. Story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. Produced by Doug Belgrad, Elizabeth Cantillon, Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks. Executive Producers are Matthew Hirsch, Leonard Goldberg, Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo and Patrick Stewart.

