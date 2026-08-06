Vision Marine Technologies Appoints Lakshmi Rampersaud as General Manager of Nautical Ventures Group

Established internal leader to oversee day-to-day execution across Nautical Ventures' Florida retail and service platform.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and recreational boating company, today announced the appointment of Lakshmi Rampersaud as General Manager of its subsidiary, Nautical Ventures Group Inc. ("Nautical Ventures" or "NVG").

VMAR Appoints Lakshmi Rampersaud

A long-standing member of the Nautical Ventures team, Lakshmi Rampersaud has played an integral role in the company's operations and development since joining the organization in 2021. The appointment expands Lakshmi Rampersaud's leadership mandate and formalizes the central operating role progressively assumed across the business.

As General Manager, Lakshmi will oversee NVG's day-to-day operations and coordinate execution across sales, service, purchasing, inventory management, accounting and customer support.

Lakshmi's contributions to Nautical Ventures extend across procurement, inventory planning, supplier relations, international logistics and cross-functional execution. This broad involvement has positioned Lakshmi at the intersection of the principal activities supporting NVG's multi-location retail, service and customer-delivery platform.

Throughout Nautical Ventures' expansion, its acquisition by Vision Marine and the subsequent integration of the businesses, Lakshmi has provided operational continuity and extensive institutional knowledge. A detailed understanding of NVG's product portfolio, supplier network, internal processes and customer-delivery requirements has made Lakshmi a key point of coordination among management and the company's operating departments.

"Lakshmi Rampersaud has played a consequential role in the development and operation of Nautical Ventures," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "Lakshmi understands the organization at an operational level—from purchasing and inventory to sales, service and customer delivery—and has consistently demonstrated the judgment required to coordinate these interconnected functions. This appointment establishes clear day-to-day leadership under an executive with deep knowledge of the business and its stakeholders."

Lakshmi brings more than 18 years of experience across marine retail, supply-chain management, international logistics and commercial account operations. Before joining Nautical Ventures, Lakshmi held progressively senior positions with Florida East Coast Railway and ARI Shipping Corporation. Lakshmi holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business and Marketing from Florida International University, with a concentration in logistics, supply-chain management and operations.

In 2024, Boating Industry named Lakshmi among its Women Making Waves honorees for leadership and contributions to the recreational boating industry.

In the new role, Lakshmi will work in close coordination with Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine, to maintain alignment between Nautical Ventures and its parent company. The mandate will center on operating discipline, departmental accountability, inventory and purchasing coordination, and consistent execution across NVG's Florida platform.

"Nautical Ventures has a highly capable team, an established portfolio of marine brands and a strong presence in the Florida boating market," said Lakshmi Rampersaud. "My mandate is to bring those capabilities together through clear priorities, closer coordination and disciplined execution. I look forward to leading our teams as we continue strengthening the operating platform and the experience we provide to our customers and manufacturing partners."

Lakshmi's appointment advances Vision Marine's broader objective of maintaining an integrated operating structure across its technology, retail and marine-service activities.

About Nautical Ventures Group Inc.

Nautical Ventures Group Inc. is a Florida-based marine retailer and service provider offering boats, tenders, yachts, watersports products, marina services, parts and related solutions through its network of locations. The company represents a diversified portfolio of established and emerging marine brands and supports customers throughout the selection, purchase, delivery, service and ownership experience.

For more information, visit www.nauticalventures.com.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company focused on delivering premium on-water experiences through proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion systems and a multi-brand retail, service and distribution platform. Through its E-Motion™ technology and Nautical Ventures network, Vision Marine combines technology development, product integration, consumer access and marine service capabilities across electric and conventional boating segments.

For more information, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the responsibilities and priorities associated with Lakshmi Rampersaud's appointment; the coordination and alignment of Nautical Ventures and Vision Marine; and the Company's objectives concerning its operating structure, departmental accountability and execution.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; the ability of management and personnel to implement operational initiatives; changes in consumer demand; inventory and liquidity-management risks; dependence on floor-plan financing; supplier performance and availability; supply-chain disruptions; tariffs and international trade policies; competitive developments; general economic and recreational boating market conditions; availability of capital; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc