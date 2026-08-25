Vision Marine Technologies Files U.S. Patent Application to Advance E-Motion™ Charging Protection

The newly filed E-Motion™-related patent application is intended to support a safer, more predictable charging experience for boat owners, operators and service teams.

BOISBRIAND, QC, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology and recreational boating company, today announced the filing of a new U.S. patent application covering charging protection technology for its E-Motion™ high-voltage electric marine powertrain.

Charging is a fundamental part of the electric boating experience. The proposed technology is intended to help the E-Motion™ powertrain continuously monitor the integrity of its charging connections and respond automatically if an unexpected disconnection or electrical inconsistency is detected.

Under the architecture described in the application, the E-Motion™ system may interrupt the high-voltage charging path, reduce the commanded charging current to zero and prevent charging from resuming until the applicable connections and operating conditions have been confirmed.

For boat owners and operators, the intended outcome is a more controlled and predictable charging experience. The technology is designed to operate in the background without requiring the user to understand or manage the individual high-voltage components involved. If an abnormal charging condition occurs, the E-Motion™ powertrain is intended to respond automatically and place the system in an appropriate state.

The proposed technology is intended to support dealers, installers and service technicians by helping maintain a controlled electrical condition during inspection, maintenance or component servicing. This system-level approach is intended to support the protection of the vessel, its electrical components and the personnel working around the powertrain.

"Boaters should be able to connect their vessel and trust that the powertrain is actively monitoring the charging process," said Daniel Rathe, Chief Technology Officer of Vision Marine. "The value of this technology is not only in what the customer sees, but in how the E-Motion™ system is designed to react in the background when something unexpected occurs. We remain focused on advancing the intellectual property that supports a safer, simpler and more dependable electric boating experience."

The filing expands Vision Marine's intellectual property portfolio surrounding the E-Motion™ platform. Engineered specifically for marine applications, E-Motion™ integrates propulsion, high-voltage energy management, charging, controls, cooling, system monitoring and operator interfaces within a unified electric marine powertrain.

Vision Marine remains focused on advancing and seeking intellectual property protection across the complete E-Motion™ ecosystem. The Company's patent strategy addresses the practical functions required to support electric boating throughout the ownership lifecycle, from propulsion performance and charging to operation, integration and servicing.

The patent application is pending and remains subject to examination by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. No assurance can be given regarding the scope, timing or outcome of the application.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology and recreational boating company combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology with direct consumer market access through its Nautical Ventures retail, service and marina platform.

Vision Marine's E-Motion™ propulsion platform was designed specifically for marine applications and integrates electric motor technology, high-voltage battery architecture, power electronics, cooling systems, controls, safety systems and digital helm interfaces. Through Nautical Ventures, the Company also operates a multi-brand retail, service and marina network serving consumers across Florida in both electric and internal combustion engine segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue," "could," "should," "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intellectual property strategy and portfolio; the potential scope, functionality, benefits and commercial relevance of the patent application described in this release; the potential for patent protection and the scope, timing or outcome of the application; the development, validation, integration and commercialization of the E-Motion™ platform and related technologies; and the potential utility of the proposed charging protection technology.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with technology development, testing, integration, commercialization and market acceptance; uncertainty regarding the examination, scope, enforceability and outcome of patent applications; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; liquidity, financing and operating performance risks; supply chain and manufacturing risks; competitive, regulatory, market and economic conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc