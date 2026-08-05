Vision Media Creates Its First-Ever HR Leadership Role Following Rapid Agency Growth

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Media, a leading provider of advertising and media services, today announced the addition of Monica Ybarra-Rankin to the newly created position of Director of Human Resources.

As independent agencies and most small businesses face pressure to scale talent, culture, and client service all at once, Vision Media has hired for its first-ever human resources position. This addition to the agency team comes from significant agency growth and reflects a focus on investing in employee development, recruiting, and the organization's culture.

Vision Media, a leading provider of advertising services, fills new human resources position to support rapid growth. Post this

Ybarra-Rankin will be responsible for developing the new role, leading as a mentor, inspiring healthy communication and internal relationships, ensuring legal compliance, and driving overall alignment of Vision Media's goals and cultural priorities. She is also a member of the Executive Leadership team, leads employee learning and development opportunities, manages recruiting and onboarding, and owns the agency's benefits program.

As we continued to experience rapid growth, it became more apparent that we needed a dedicated leader to focus entirely on hiring, education, employee relations, and prioritizing our agency culture," explained Lindsey Lind, President of Vision Media. "We are all excited to add Monica to our team. Her proven track record of building people-first cultures, leading talent acquisition, and strategic workforce planning makes her the perfect person to help advance Vision Media through our evolution."

Before joining Vision Media, Ybarra-Rankin directed Human Resources for over a decade at the Downtown Seattle Association and Metropolitan Improvement District, leading hiring, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and compliance. She has guided organizations through significant growth periods, implemented HR technology solutions, and championed innovative employee well-being programs.

"Vision Media is doing incredible work to help brands reach their audiences and achieve their business goals, shared Monica Ybarra-Rankin. "I am excited to bring my experience in human resources to Vision Media at this time of growth."

About Vision Media

Vision Media is the largest independent media buying agency in the Pacific Northwest. For twenty-four years, they have delivered performance-driven media planning and buying services nationwide through digital and traditional media strategies that exceed clients' business goals and ensure they are seen and heard. From mid-sized organizations to global brands, Vision Media's clients include brands in financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, technology, hospitality, and tourism.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Hall

[email protected]

206-234-8236

SOURCE Vision Media, Inc.