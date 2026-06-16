Vision One Launches UK Charity Brand Barometer to Benchmark the Nation's Leading Charity Brands

New annual rankings reveal the UK's strongest charity brands and identify organisations with the greatest brand momentum

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading market research agency Vision One has launched the inaugural Charity Brand Barometer, a benchmark measuring the strength, support and momentum of the UK's leading charity brands.

The annual study ranks the UK's top 50 charities using Vision One's proprietary Brand Momentum framework, providing an independent assessment of how charities are perceived by the British public. Based on research among 3,000 UK adults, the Charity Brand Barometer offers a comprehensive evaluation of charity brand performance.

Tony Lewis, CEO at Vision One Research Charity Brand Barometer (Vision One 2026)

The rankings assess charities across three key dimensions:

Awareness and familiarity – how well-known a charity is among the public

Support – the level of engagement and affinity people feel towards the charity

Brand Momentum – the extent to which a charity is strengthening its position and building future relevance

The inaugural rankings place Cancer Research UK at number one, followed by Macmillan Cancer Support and the British Heart Foundation. While healthcare charities dominate the top of the table, the findings also highlight changing public priorities across the wider sector.

Mental health and wellbeing charities are among the strongest performers, reflecting growing public concern around mental health and a shift in the causes that resonate most strongly with UK audiences.

The rankings include both established household names and newer organisations building their profiles, demonstrating that brand growth is achievable regardless of size or heritage.

Tony Lewis, CEO of Vision One, said:

"Charities today operate in one of the most competitive brand environments in the UK. They are not only competing with other charities for donations and support, but with countless messages and causes all vying for public attention. Our research found that 66% of UK adults report feeling overwhelmed by charity appeals.

"The Charity Brand Barometer provides an independent benchmark that helps charities understand how they are performing as brands. It enables organisations to identify strengths, uncover opportunities and track changes in public perception over time."

The launch follows wider research by Vision One into public attitudes towards charities, trust and charitable giving. The findings consistently show that strong, recognisable brands are better positioned to engage supporters, communicate impact and maintain relevance in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

The Charity Brand Barometer is intended to serve as an annual benchmark for charity leaders, trustees, marketers and fundraisers, helping organisations understand how they compare with the sector's strongest brands.

Future editions will include trend analysis, sector comparisons and deeper insight into the factors driving charity brand success.

Notes to Editors:

Research conducted among 3,000 UK adults between April and May 2026 by Vision One Research

Media enquiries:

Tony Lewis, CEO, Vision One

[email protected]

Tel +44 (0)2036933150

About Vision One

Vision One is an award-winning UK market research agency. Established in 1999, it helps brands, charities, public sector organisations and businesses make better decisions through customer insight, brand research and market intelligence.

SOURCE Vision One Research