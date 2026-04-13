BEIJING, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From historic stone steles to thousand-year-old trees, from the Rongguo Mansion to the ancient city walls, the weight of history and depth of culture are on full display in Zhengding, Hebei province.

More than 40 years ago, Xi Jinping began his political career here. With reform-minded thinking and an innovative spirit, he charted a course that balances preservation and development.

Visionary Pathway: The Pulse of History Speed Speed

Today, China Daily reporter Dylan Walker travels to Zhengding to see how this ancient county has grown while preserving its cultural heritage and safeguarding its history.

SOURCE China Daily