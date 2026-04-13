Visionary Pathway: The Pulse of History

News provided by

China Daily

Apr 13, 2026, 09:30 ET

BEIJING, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From historic stone steles to thousand-year-old trees, from the Rongguo Mansion to the ancient city walls, the weight of history and depth of culture are on full display in Zhengding, Hebei province.

More than 40 years ago, Xi Jinping began his political career here. With reform-minded thinking and an innovative spirit, he charted a course that balances preservation and development.

Continue Reading
Visionary Pathway: The Pulse of History
Visionary Pathway: The Pulse of History

Today, China Daily reporter Dylan Walker travels to Zhengding to see how this ancient county has grown while preserving its cultural heritage and safeguarding its history.

SOURCE China Daily

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

China Daily: Guizhou finds its voice through global storytellers

China Daily: Guizhou finds its voice through global storytellers

A media tour highlights the southwestern province as a place where ancient culture, a pristine environment and modern narratives meet, Elliot...

Xi'an Jiaotong University marks 130th anniversary of founding and 70 years since westward relocation

A report from China Daily: Xi'an Jiaotong University is holding events to mark the 130th anniversary of its founding and the 70th anniversary of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Art

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics