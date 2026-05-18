Visteon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared its regular quarterly dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.375 per common share is payable June 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The Company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2025, the Company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.8 billion and secured $7.4 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

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SOURCE Visteon Corporation