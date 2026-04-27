Visteon to Host Investor Day on June 25, 2026

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, will host an Investor Day in New York City on June 25, 2026, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Visteon's President & CEO Sachin Lawande, Chief Financial Officer Jerome Rouquet, and other members of the executive leadership team will present a detailed overview of the Company's strategic vision, growth drivers and financial objectives, as well as key initiatives related to product innovation and operational excellence. The event will include formal presentations followed by a luncheon and product showcase, where in-person attendees will have the opportunity to interact with management and learn more about various Visteon products and technologies.

A formal invitation to register for in-person attendance will be shared soon. Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited, and advanced registration is required.

A live webcast and the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Visteon's website at the start of the event. Interested parties unable to attend in person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The Company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2025, the Company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.8 billion and secured $7.4 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

Visteon Contacts:

Media:

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Investors:

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SOURCE Visteon Corporation