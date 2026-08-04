Visual Detection Systems, Rockline Industries and The University of Akron Recognized for First Defense™ Fentanyl Detection Wipe Innovation

First-of-its-kind presumptive fentanyl detection wipe honored with the 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award® for scientific innovation, field usability and professional safety applications

MINERVA, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Detection Systems (VDS), The University of Akron and Rockline Industries are proud to announce that the First Defense™ Fentanyl Detection Wipe has received the 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award®. The award was presented at the World of Wipes® International Conference, held June 29–July 2, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Tennessee.

First Defense Wipe Individual Use Wipe Packaging First Defense Wipe Color Change on Positive Fentanyl Detection

The foundational chemistry behind First Defense™ originated at The University of Akron's School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering, a nationally recognized leader in advanced materials and polymer research. Scientists at the university developed the first-generation formulation, using their expertise in polymer behavior and surface-interaction chemistry to establish the detection mechanism that became the foundation of the wipe's plant-based technology.

The award was presented to Rockline Industries for the First Defense™ Fentanyl Detection Wipe, developed in collaboration with Visual Detection Systems and The University of Akron's School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering. The recognition highlights the product's innovative approach to presumptive fentanyl surface detection and its potential to support professionals working in high-risk environments where unknown substances may be present.

First Defense™ is a single-use presumptive test designed to rapidly detect trace fentanyl through a clear, visible color change. Its technology has been independently validated by a third party to detect both laboratory-grade and street-level fentanyl at very low concentrations. The wipe utilizes plant-based technology and was created to provide a simple, practical and field-focused detection method for professional-use environments.

The University of Akron's early research helped enable First Defense™ to rapidly identify trace fentanyl through a visible color change, providing the scientific groundwork for a practical detection tool designed for real-world professional environments.

Designed for law enforcement, fire and EMS, military personnel, airports, schools, correctional facilities and other safety-sensitive settings, First Defense™ gives professionals a convenient tool to help improve situational awareness during unknown substance encounters.

"This recognition represents an important milestone for First Defense™ and for every organization involved in bringing this product from an innovative idea to a practical, professional-use solution," said Ann Hull of Visual Detection Systems. "The University of Akron provided the foundational scientific research, and our partnership with Rockline Industries helped transform that work into a first-of-its-kind detection wipe that can be used in real-world environments. We are incredibly proud to see that collaboration and innovation recognized by the wipes and nonwovens industry."

In the INDA announcement, Doug Cole, Vice President of Global Product Development at Rockline Industries, stated: "Rockline is honored to receive the 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award for the First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe. This recognition reflects the innovation, passion, and dedication of our team to develop a first-of-its-kind solution that helps protect first responders, EMS, law enforcement, and others with a convenient, single-use product that performs effectively in real-world environments."

The World of Wipes Innovation Award® recognizes products that demonstrate creativity, technical achievement and market potential within the wipes industry. Fellow 2026 finalists included The Clorox Company with Clorox™ Refreshables™ and Lenzing Fibers, Inc. with Lenzing™ DualWipe.

For Visual Detection Systems, the award underscores the importance of collaboration between scientific research, product development and advanced manufacturing. It also highlights the need for practical, professional-use detection tools that can support greater awareness and more informed decision-making in the field.

As fentanyl-related risks continue to challenge first responders and public safety professionals, First Defense™ provides a convenient presumptive detection option developed specifically for real-world use.

About The University of Akron School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering

The University of Akron's School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering is nationally recognized for education and research in polymer science, polymer engineering and advanced materials. Its researchers pursue innovations in polymer behavior, surface interactions, material performance and other disciplines with applications across industry and society.

About First Defense™ Fentanyl Detection Wipe

First Defense™ Fentanyl Detection Wipe is a first-of-its-kind, single-use presumptive detection wipe designed to rapidly detect trace fentanyl through a clear, visible color change.

The initial formulation was developed in partnership with The University of Akron's School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering. Its pioneering work in polymer-based detection chemistry laid the foundation for the plant-based technology that powers the wipe.

First Defense™ is intended for professional-use environments where unknown substance encounters may occur, including law enforcement, fire and EMS, military, airports, schools, correctional facilities and other safety-sensitive settings.

About Visual Detection Systems

Visual Detection Systems develops advanced detection solutions designed to support enhanced safety, awareness and response in professional-use environments. Through practical, field-focused products, VDS helps provide professionals with tools that support more informed decision-making when unknown substances may be present.

About Rockline Industries

About Rockline Industries Rockline Industries is a leading manufacturer of wet wipes and coffee filters for retail, commercial and professional markets. With decades of world-class product development and manufacturing experience globally. Rockline is committed to advancing cutting-edge innovations across a broad range of wipes and nonwoven product applications.

To learn more about First Defense™ Fentanyl Detection Wipes, visit firstdefensewipe.com.

SOURCE Visual Detection Systems