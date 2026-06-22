Vitally Therapy AI Launches AI Wellness App Featuring Live Avatar Video Conversations and a Complete Wellness Hub

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitally Therapy AI today announced the launch of its AI-powered wellness app designed to make supportive emotional wellness conversations more accessible, affordable, and engaging.

Unlike many wellness apps that rely mainly on text chat, journaling, or pre-recorded content, Vitally Therapy AI offers users the ability to speak with a live AI wellness avatar through video-style conversations. This interactive avatar experience is designed to feel more natural, personal, and emotionally supportive than traditional app-based wellness tools.

Vitally Therapy AI features interactive AI video chat, allowing users to speak with a live AI wellness avatar through text, voice, and video-style conversations. Vitally Therapy AI includes a complete wellness hub with mood tracking, journaling, meditation, breathing exercises, sleep support, self-care tools, progress insights, and daily reflection features.

Vitally Therapy AI allows users to communicate through text, voice, and live avatar video chat. Users can choose from different AI wellness coach avatars and have guided conversations focused on stress, motivation, self-reflection, communication, positive thinking, relationships, and everyday emotional wellness.

In addition to AI support conversations, Vitally Therapy AI also offers a complete wellness hub with features such as mood tracking, journaling, meditation, breathing exercises, sleep support, self-care tools, music wellness, art wellness, relationship support, exercise support, progress insights, and daily positive reflection tools such as "3 Good Things."

Vitally Therapy AI was designed by a medical doctor with the goal of creating a more thoughtful, supportive, and user-friendly wellness experience. By combining conversational AI, live avatar video chat, and wellness-focused tools in one app, Vitally Therapy AI aims to provide a more interactive and approachable experience while remaining affordable and easy to access.

"Many people want emotional support, but cost, availability, and comfort can be major barriers," said a spokesperson for Vitally Therapy AI. "Our goal is to give users a private and affordable way to talk through everyday challenges with an AI wellness coach that feels more interactive and personal than a standard chatbot."

Vitally Therapy AI includes free introductory chat minutes so users can try the app before subscribing. Paid plans are designed to remain affordable, with options for continued access to text, voice, and live avatar video conversations.

The app is intended for general wellness support, self-reflection, positive thinking, and guided conversations. It is not a substitute for licensed professional care, diagnosis, treatment, emergency services, or crisis support. Users experiencing a crisis or emergency should contact local emergency services or a qualified professional.

Vitally Therapy AI is now available through its website and mobile app access points.

For more information, visit:

https://vitallytherapyai.com

Media Contact:

Vitally Therapy AI Customer Support

Phone: 424-472-8014

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://vitallytherapyai.com

SOURCE Vitally Therapy AI, Inc.