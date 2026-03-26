GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual and Sustainability Report is now available digitally in English and Swedish at www.vitrolifegroup.com. The Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is available in Swedish.

Vitrolife Group has chosen not to print or distribute a hard copy of the Annual Report. Those who are unable to access the Annual Report digitally can request a print-out of the Annual Report by contacting Vitrolife Group at [email protected] or call +46 (0) 31 721 80 00.

Gothenburg, Sweden

March 26, 2026

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-03-2026 09:00 CET.

CONTACT:

Jenny Jakobson

Investor Relations

[email protected]

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/vitrolife-group-has-today-published-its-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2025,c4325108

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4325108/4006207.pdf Vitrolife Group Annual and Sustainability Report 2025 https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4325108/4007545.zip vitr-2025-12-31-1-sv.zip

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)