Vivace Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team as It Prepares to Advance VT3989, the First TEAD Inhibitor to enter Phase 3 Clinical Trials, as the Leading Treatment for Mesothelioma

Craig Gibbs, PhD, MBA, appointed President and Chief Executive Officer

Ellen Lubman, MBA, joins as Chief Business and Strategy Officer

Oncology veteran Tim Clackson, PhD, appointed to the Board of Directors

FDA grants Safe to Proceed for the Pivotal Phase 3 sTEADfast Clinical Study

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivace Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering first-in-class cancer therapies that target the Hippo signaling pathway, today announced a series of leadership appointments that position the company for its next phase of growth as it prepares to advance its lead candidate, VT3989, into the pivotal Phase 3 sTEADfast registrational trial in mesothelioma patients previously treated with both combination immunotherapy and combination chemotherapy. Craig Gibbs, Ph.D. has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Ellen Lubman has joined as Chief Business and Strategy Officer, and industry veteran Tim Clackson, Ph.D., has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

The appointments come at an inflection point for Vivace. VT3989, a first-in-class TEAD autopalmitoylation inhibitor that inhibits transcription by YAP/TAZ/TEAD which is activated in mesothelioma tumor cells, has generated impressive overall response (ORR) and progression-free survival (PFS) and tolerability data in patients with refractory mesothelioma as a monotherapy. In addition to the safe to proceed for the Phase 3 sTEADfast clinical study from the FDA, VT3989 has also been granted both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. With the new team capable of advancing VT3989 through late-stage development and toward commercialization, Vivace is now poised to initiate the registrational Phase 3 study in 2L/3L mesothelioma later this year.

"This is an exciting moment for Vivace," said Craig Gibbs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivace Therapeutics. "The company has translated novel biology into a differentiated clinical asset, and the data we've seen with VT3989 gives us real conviction as we prepare for the Phase 3 sTEADfast study. Despite the approval of over 35 targeted agents for other forms of lung cancer, current treatments for mesothelioma are limited to non-tumor specific agents. We have a huge responsibility to deliver this meaningful new targeted agent to patients who have very few options today."

A Differentiated Program Approaching a Pivotal Milestone

VT3989 targets the Hippo pathway, a fundamental regulator of cell growth that has long been considered difficult to drug. In its Phase 1/2 study, VT3989 demonstrated durable antitumor activity and a favorable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with mesothelioma, a cancer with limited treatment options after standard chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Building on these results, Vivace is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial, marking the company's transition from an emerging clinical-stage innovator to a late-stage oncology company.

Leadership Built for the Next Chapter

The new leadership team brings deep experience in oncology drug development, corporate strategy, and value creation across the biotech landscape.

Craig Gibbs, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Gibbs is a seasoned biopharmaceutical leader with more than three decades of experience spanning research, corporate development, and commercial strategy. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Asher Biotherapeutics and previously was Chief Business Officer of Forty Seven, Inc., which was acquired by Gilead Sciences. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 20 years at Gilead Sciences in leadership roles across biology research, corporate development, and commercial planning and operations after beginning his career in industry as a post-doc at Genentech Inc. He holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the University of Glasgow and an M.B.A. from Golden Gate University.

Ellen Lubman, MBA, Chief Business and Strategy Officer

Ms. Lubman is an accomplished business and strategy executive with a track record of building partnerships, financings, and corporate strategy across the biopharmaceutical industry. She previously served as Chief Business Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics and has held senior business development and strategy roles across oncology and immunology, in addition to serving on the boards of multiple life sciences companies. At Vivace, she will lead the company's corporate strategy, business development, and partnering efforts as it advances VT3989 toward the market. She holds an M.B.A. and brings extensive experience shaping strategy at pivotal moments in a company's evolution.

Tim Clackson, PhD, Member of the Board of Directors

Dr. Clackson is a highly regarded oncology drug developer and executive whose leadership has helped shape multiple successful precision-oncology companies. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of IDRx, a private, clinical-stage precision oncology company developing velzatinib, a potential best-in-class therapy for gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). Under his leadership, IDRx advanced through key development, financial, and strategic inflection points, culminating in its acquisition by GSK for up to $1.15 billion. Earlier, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, President of Xilio Therapeutics, and as President of Research and Development at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals. He holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and brings deep scientific and operational expertise to the Vivace Board.

Aligned Around a Clear Strategy

"Vivace sits at the intersection of exceptional science, impactful clinical response and genuine commercial opportunity," said Ellen Lubman, Chief Business and Strategy Officer. "First-in-class assets like VT3989 don't come along often, and my priority is to make sure we build the partnerships, resources, and strategy to realize its full potential for patients and shareholders. It's a privilege to help advance this molecule to benefit as many patients as possible, including patients in earlier lines of treatment and patients at risk of resistance to other anti-tumor agents. "

The biology around TEAD is compelling, and VT3989 translates that potential into a derisked first-in-class asset with substantial clinical data," said Tim Clackson, PhD "Vivace has a rare opportunity to bring a truly differentiated medicine to patients, and I look forward to working with Craig, Ellen, and the rest of the team as the company enters this pivotal stage."

About VT3989

VT3989 is a first-in-class, orally administered TEAD autopalmitoylation inhibitor designed to inhibit transcription by YAP/TAZ/TEAD on the Hippo signaling pathway, a central driver of tumor growth. VT3989 has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of mesothelioma. VT3989 has demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity and tolerability in patients with refractory mesothelioma and other solid tumors with activated YAP/TAZ/TEAD signaling, and in preclinical tumor models where activated YAP/TAZ/TEAD signaling drives resistance to other targeted anti-tumor agents.

About Vivace Therapeutics

Vivace Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to turning novel cancer biology into first-in-class therapeutics. The company's lead program, VT3989, targets the Hippo signaling pathway, a long-elusive but fundamental regulator of cancer growth. With a differentiated pipeline, a strengthened leadership team, and a lead asset entering pivotal-stage development, Vivace is focused on delivering meaningful new treatment options to patients with serious cancers. For more information, visit vivacetherapeutics.com.

Media and Investor Contact

Ellen Lubman • Chief Business and Strategy Officer • [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing, initiation, and outcome of clinical trials, the therapeutic potential of VT3989, and the company's strategy and growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vivace Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Vivace Therapeutics, Inc.