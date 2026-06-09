Vizbodx Files Clinician-First AI Clinical Workflow Patent

Proprietary Architecture Protects Critical Thinking in Thermal Imaging by Addressing Automation Bias

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizbodx, Inc., a medical technology company pioneering responsible AI for thermal imaging analysis in sports medicine, occupational medicine, and senior care, today announced the patent-pending filing of its Clinician-First AI Clinical Workflow, originally filed as a provisional patent application in March 2026.

The filing addresses automation bias, or the well-documented tendency for clinicians to anchor on AI output rather than independently forming their own judgment when AI is presented first. Existing thermal imaging AI platforms present AI-generated findings before independent clinical assessment has occurred.

Clinician-First AI requires clinicians to engage in the cognitive work of independent image assessment with explicit clinical action before AI analysis enters the encounter. The workflow, which is integrated into the Vizbodx platform, preserves the integrity of independent clinical reasoning at every stage.

The architecture addresses a growing consensus in clinical AI governance. The Stanford HAI 2026 AI Index Report concluded that AI performs most effectively when supporting rather than replacing clinician judgment. The Stanford AI in Medical Education Symposium went further by warning that AI systems presenting output before clinicians have independently reasoned through a case do not just risk deskilling, they structurally prevent the repetition through which clinical reasoning is built.

Vizbodx operationalizes that principle at the architectural level, making the preservation and advancement of clinician critical thinking a structural requirement of the clinical encounter.

"A growing body of peer-reviewed research confirms that automation bias affects clinicians at all expertise levels. The timing of AI output presentation is a material factor in clinical decision quality. Clinician-First AI distinguishes Vizbodx from every prior-art platform in thermal imaging."

— Barry Hix, CEO and Co-Founder, Vizbodx, Inc.

"Where AI in medicine stands today, the responsible path is clear: AI must demand the clinician's own judgment. We designed Clinician-First AI to ensure engaged assessment and early interpretation is required by the architecture, not just encouraged."

— Mayco Anderson Moreira, Co-Founder, Vizbodx, Inc.

About Vizbodx, Inc.

Vizbodx, Inc. is a privately held, Birmingham, Alabama-based medical technology company that develops and markets infrared thermal intelligence for sports medicine, occupational medicine, and senior care. The company's proprietary platform, which includes the Clinician-First AI Clinical Workflow™ and Thermal Concordance Mapping™ framework, equips qualified healthcare professionals to visualize, organize, and present thermal data, including bilateral comparisons and longitudinal trend analysis.

Vizbodx does not render diagnoses or clinical determinations and serves as a complementary thermal intelligence tool used by medical professionals in the evaluation of athletes, workers, servicemen, servicewomen, and senior patients.

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To request a demonstration of the Vizbodx platform, message us at [email protected].

SOURCE Vizbodx Inc.