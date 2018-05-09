VIZIO Announces Availability of All-New 36" 2.1 Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofers

Hiding inside its elegant exterior is the secret to the new 36" 2.1 Sound Bar's impressive bass. Highlighted by two internal subwoofers that are paired with four deep bass modules for deep, robust bass, the all-new sound bar can instantly transform a cozy living room, studio apartment or bedroom into a captivating home theater. With a unique combination of power, size and style, the strikingly space-saving system is perfect for rooms smaller in scale. Whether listeners decide to rest it in front of their TV or mount it on the wall, the adjustable design keeps each driver in peak position for optimal performance.

"The all-new 36" 2.1 Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofers is one of VIZIO's most versatile audio solutions yet," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "The flexible design ensures consumers don't have to choose between style and performance. The space-saving form factor is packed with room-filling, deep-bass technologies engineered to amplify the home entertainment experience."

The 36" 2.1 Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofers also boasts 97dB of crystal clear sound2 along with Dolby AudioTM and DTS Virtual:X sound enhancement for simulated overhead and surround sound, stepping up the audio quality of your TV and putting listeners in the middle of the action. For easy setup, the 36" 2.1 Sound Bar comes packaged with all necessary cables to guarantee listeners can enjoy amazing sound in a matter of minutes. Designed to complement TVs 40" and larger, the 36" 2.1 Sound Bar can meet audio demands beyond at-home movie nights. With Bluetooth® streaming support, listeners can also stream their favorite music playlists and podcasts from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

For more information on the all-new VIZIO 36" 2.1 Sound Bar with Built-in Dual Subwoofers, visit VIZIO.com.

