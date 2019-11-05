VIZIO Continues Support for (RED) with Special Edition (VIZIO)RED M-Series™ Quantum 50" Class 4K HDR Smart TV and (RED) Remote

"We were overwhelmed with the response to our collaboration with (RED) last year," said Robynne Curry, Senior Director of Product Marketing, VIZIO. "Ahead of this year's World AIDS Day on December 1, we are thrilled to offer consumers an opportunity to give back to the global community once again with the new (VIZIO) RED M-Series Quantum 50" Class 4K HDR Smart TV."

The (VIZIO)RED M-Series model delivers next-generation Quantum Color technology, producing over a billion shades of color to create images with extraordinary vibrancy and clarity. 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision™, HDR10, and UltraBright 400 bring exceptional detail and bright highlights. A powerful Active Full Array® backlight features 16 local dimming zones that intelligently adjust to what's on the screen, resulting in deep black levels with striking fidelity and contrast.

Boasting VIZIO's SmartCast™ platform, the (VIZIO)RED M-Series offers even more ways to stream, control, and share your favorite content. With Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, users can stream thousands of their favorite movies, TV shows, and music, or mirror their screen directly to their TV. VIZIO SmartCast also includes support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa voice functionality, making the VIZIO M-Series more than just a TV – it's your perfect smart home companion. From searching for your favorite show to powering the TV on and off, simple voice commands allow users to take control of their entertainment – and all without lifting a finger.

(RED) was set up with a clear objective – to make it easy for businesses and individuals to be involved in the fight to end AIDS. To date, (RED) has generated more than $600 million for the Global Fund through partnerships with the world's most iconic brands. The Global Fund represents the largest multilateral commitment to a global health project ever, having positively affected nearly 140 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing, and care services.

For more information on the new (VIZIO)RED M-Series Quantum 50" Class 4K HDR Smart TV or to learn more about how VIZIO is joining the fight to end HIV/AIDS, please visit VIZIO.com/RED.

About VIZIO

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience to our community of connected consumers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand of products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV company, the #1 Sound Bar Brand[1] in America and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos[2]. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards. The 2019 P-Series Quantum X received a Best of CES 2019 award from both CNET[3] and Digital Trends[4] and has earned Editors' Choice awards from Digital Trends[5], and USAToday's Reviewed.com[6]. IGN[7] called the 2019 P-Series Quantum "Stunning", giving it a 9.3/10 rating while HighDefDigest[8] awarded it an Editors' Choice. The 2019 M-Series Quantum TVs have earned Editors' Choice awards from USAToday's Reviewed.com[9] and Tom's Guide[10]. VIZIO's top of the line Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos, the SB46514-F6 has been named "The Best Sound Bar" by Wirecutter[11], "Best Sound Bar for 2019" by Digital Trends[12] and awarded an Editors' Choice by HighDefDigest[13]. The SB36514-G6 sound bar system received an Editors' Choice from Digital Trends[14], while CNET[15] described the SB36512-F6 Sound System as "Excellent", awarding it 4 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. The SB3621n-G8 sound bar is a Digital Trends Recommended Product for 2019[16] and Wirecutter[17] named VIZIO's SB3651 surround sound bar their "Best Budget Pick".

About (RED)

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Partners include: AirAsia, Alessi, Amazon, Andaz, Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Fatboy USA, Girl Skateboards, MCM, Montblanc, Mophie, quip, Salesforce, SAP, Starbucks, Telcel, Vespa, Vilebrequin and Wanderlust.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $600 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted over 140 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

© 2019 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

[1] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Sound Bars, Based on Units, Dec. 24, 2017 – Apr. 20, 2019 Combined

[2] Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, Sound Bars, Dolby Atmos, Jan. 6, 2019 – Sep. 28, 2019 vs Dec. 31, 2017 – Sep. 22, 2018 Combined.

[3] Visit Cnet.com for the Best of CES 2019 (published: January 10, 2019)

[4] Visit DigitalTrends.com for the Best of CES 2019 (published: January 10, 2019)

[5] Visit DigitalTrends.com for the full VIZIO P-Series Quantum X review (published August 30, 2019)

[6] Visit Reviewed.com for the full VIZIO P-Series Quantum X review (published: June 3, 2019)

[7] Visit IGN.com for the full VIZIO P-Series Quantum review (published May 22, 2019)

[8] Visit HighDefDigest.com for the full VIZIO P-Series Quantum review (published May 21, 2019)

[9] Visit Reviewed.com for the Best of CES (published: January 11, 2019)

[10] Visit Tomsguide.com for the VIZIO M-Series Quantum review (published June 25, 2019)

[11] Visit Wirecutter.com for The Best Sound Bar article (published September 9, 2018)

[12] Visit digitaltrends.com for the Best Soundbars for 2019 (published September 9, 2019)

[13] Visit HighDefDigest.com for the VIZIO SB46514-F6 review (published April 26, 2019)

[14] Visit DigitalTrends.com for the VIZIO SB36514-G6 (published September 12, 2019)

[15] Visit Cnet.com for the VIZIO SB36512-F6 review (published June 12, 2019)

[16] Visit DigitalTrends.com for the VIZIO SB3621n-G6 (published July 17, 2019)

[17] Visit Wirecutter.com for the Best Soundbar article (published September 9, 2018)

SOURCE VIZIO