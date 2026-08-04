Vocci Ring Now Available for Public Purchase, Bringing Real-World Context to Users' Existing AI Assistants

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, the Vocci Ring is officially open for public purchase in the U.S. via its website, vocci.ai. A few weeks ago, on June 30, the ring officially entered mass production, and its companion app became available on the App Store and Google Play. Then, the first batch of production units began shipping to early users. It wasn't until today that the ring transitioned to broader market availability.

Vocci Ring — A Universal Real-World Context Layer for AI

While there is no dearth of AI assistants today, most of them lack one crucial feature: understanding real-world context. An AI assistant could listen to someone all day or provide answers to countless questions, but if it remains unaware of the user's context, the complexities and nuances of their life, their schedule, limitations, and preferred productivity tools, to name a few things, it will be of limited help to the user. It will simply generate templated responses that might or might not naturally integrate into the user's existing workflow.

Evolution of the Vocci Ring

Vocci changes this with one significant evolution: transitioning from an AI note-taking ring to a Universal Real-world Context Layer for AI. It doesn't just record meetings and conversations anymore; it feeds those recordings, along with user-specific context, into the user's existing workflow tools to help plan next steps. Instead of simply churning out summaries, it turns that information into something far more useful: personalized responses, precise follow-ups, context-based priorities, and better decisions.

Vocci doesn't expect users to launch the companion app to access their recorded information. Using Model Context Protocol (MCP), the ring automatically integrates generated transcripts, summaries, key moments, and meeting-level action items into the AI tools of users' choice, such as ChatGPT or Claude. This gives users direct access to their authorized real-world context within the AI assistants they already use, and where they likely have established preferences, workflows, and ongoing context, letting them continue retrieving, analyzing, comparing, and generating content.

Through Vocci AI and its integration layer, users can also act in that context across connected productivity apps, such as creating a task in Notion, sending an email through Gmail, or adding an event to Calendar. In doing so, Vocci acts as a context layer between a user's physical world and their AI environments, complementing existing habits rather than building another closed AI ecosystem.

Product Journey

Vocci works in a three-stage process: capture, understand, and activate.

First, it naturally records anything the user wants with a simple double-click on the ring. Once activated, recording is completely hands-free. To highlight important parts within the recording, users can single-click the ring.

With a five-meter pick-up range and up to eight hours of continuous recording, Vocci captures conversations throughout the day without requiring the user to stay close to it or worry about battery life. The ring's IP67 water-resistance rating makes it suitable for everyday exposure to water and sweat.

The lightweight, inconspicuous titanium build makes it easy to have Vocci on the finger all day, ready to start recording whenever something happens. The form factor allows for a low-friction way to capture information, as opposed to having to pull out a phone, which might interrupt the natural flow of a conversation.

In the second stage of the process, Vocci structures the recorded content into usable context. It generates transcripts and summaries, identifies key moments, takes decisions, and plans next steps, while maintaining continuity across previous conversations and information.

Lastly, using MCP support, Vocci makes this context available across the user's existing AI workflow and productivity tools, such as email, documents, notes, tasks, or calendars. It's precisely this feature that gives the ring its Real-World Context Layer status.

"Even some of the most advanced AI assistants of today are missing one crucial element: the ability to draw context from the user's life and utilize that context while thinking for them. Vocci changes this by never asking users to rebuild that context. It automatically always does it for them," said JY Jia, CEO of Vocci.

Pricing and Availability

The Vocci Ring is available for purchase starting today exclusively at vocci.ai.

Standard Finishes: Available in Lumen, Midnight, and Dawn for $249.

Signature Edition: Available in Lux for $299.

Launch Offer: For a limited time, a $20 launch discount is available and automatically applied at checkout.

All orders include free shipping and a three-month Vocci AI Pro membership bundle.

About Vocci

Vocci is developed by Gyges Labs, a wearable AI company with a background in advanced optics, electronic engineering, AI, and global operations and supply chain integration.

In 2025, Gyges Labs served as the core technology partner behind Halliday Glasses, helping the product raise more than $3.3 million on Kickstarter. Built by a team that includes Stanford and UCLA PhDs with experience at leading technology companies, Gyges Labs creates products that deliver smarter and seamless experiences.

Learn more at https://vocci.ai/.

Press Inquiries:

Ian Gu

Head of Marketing, Vocci

[email protected]

SOURCE Vocci