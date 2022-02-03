Vodka Market in the US: Key Driver Include Increasing Prominence of Private-label Brands | Statistics & Facts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. are some of the major market participants

The Growing Prominence of Private-label Vodkas:

Private-label vodkas are becoming a key focus area for retailers in the US, as the demand for flavored vodkas and cocktails (that include vodka as an essential ingredient) is high among the millennial population. Retailers are selling different types of vodkas under their private-label brands to increase their profitability, which is contributing to the growth of the vodka market in US. Major retailers are introducing their own brands of vodka, especially flavored vodkas, thus capitalizing on the growing demand for vodkas from consumers.

The Availability of Organic Vodka in the US:

The growing adoption of healthy lifestyles and awareness about the harmful effects of pesticides and fertilizers on ingredients used in the manufacturing of vodka have spurred demand for organic vodka in the US. Organic vodkas are made from organically cultivated raw materials, such as grains and fruits, which are free of fertilizers, pesticides, preservatives, and harmful carcinogens, like arsenic. In addition, organic vodkas must be free of artificial food additives and should be grown without using synthetic pesticides. The growing demand for organic food ingredients in alcoholic beverages and rising disposable income in the US have led consumers to prefer organic spirits such as organic vodka. Moreover, organic vodkas are costlier, which helps in increasing the profit margins of vendors.

Vodka Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Unflavored



Flavored

Distribution Channel

On-trade



Off-trade

Price

Premium



Value

The Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

Vodka Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist vodka market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vodka market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vodka market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vodka market vendors

Vodka Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 98.35 mn L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Unflavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Price

Market segments

Comparison by Price

Premium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Value - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Price

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Bacardi Ltd.

Becle SAB de CV

Brown Forman Corp.

Constellation Brands Inc.

Davide Campari Milano NV

Diageo Plc

Pernod Ricard SA

Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

