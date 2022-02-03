Vodka Market in the US: Key Driver Include Increasing Prominence of Private-label Brands | Statistics & Facts

Feb 03, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vodka Market value in US is set to grow by 98.35 million liters, progressing at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The increasing prominence of private-label brands will offer immense growth opportunities. Moreover, the availability of organic vodka in the US is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the country during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. are some of the major market participants
The Growing Prominence of Private-label Vodkas:
Private-label vodkas are becoming a key focus area for retailers in the US, as the demand for flavored vodkas and cocktails (that include vodka as an essential ingredient) is high among the millennial population. Retailers are selling different types of vodkas under their private-label brands to increase their profitability, which is contributing to the growth of the vodka market in US. Major retailers are introducing their own brands of vodka, especially flavored vodkas, thus capitalizing on the growing demand for vodkas from consumers.
The Availability of Organic Vodka in the US:
The growing adoption of healthy lifestyles and awareness about the harmful effects of pesticides and fertilizers on ingredients used in the manufacturing of vodka have spurred demand for organic vodka in the US. Organic vodkas are made from organically cultivated raw materials, such as grains and fruits, which are free of fertilizers, pesticides, preservatives, and harmful carcinogens, like arsenic. In addition, organic vodkas must be free of artificial food additives and should be grown without using synthetic pesticides. The growing demand for organic food ingredients in alcoholic beverages and rising disposable income in the US have led consumers to prefer organic spirits such as organic vodka. Moreover, organic vodkas are costlier, which helps in increasing the profit margins of vendors.
Vodka Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Unflavored
- Flavored
- Distribution Channel
- On-trade
- Off-trade
- Price
- Premium
- Value
The Report Also Covers the Following Areas:
Vodka Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vodka market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vodka market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vodka market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vodka market vendors
Vodka Market in US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
98.35 mn L
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.45
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Unflavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flavored - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Price
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price
- Premium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Value - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Price
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Bacardi Ltd.
- Becle SAB de CV
- Brown Forman Corp.
- Constellation Brands Inc.
- Davide Campari Milano NV
- Diageo Plc
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO
- Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
