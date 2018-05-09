Voice Prosthesis Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global voice prosthesis devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is product bundling. The global voice prosthesis devices market is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing adoption of product bundling strategy by vendors.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing incidences of laryngeal cancer. The prevalence of throat cancer is increasing around the world. According to the national cancer institute (NCI), almost 100,000 people in the US suffered from laryngeal cancer in 2014. With the rising cases of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and the high consumption of tobacco and alcohol, the risk of laryngeal cancer is increasing.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of devices and procedures. Different types of voice prosthesis devices are available in the market. Many small-and medium-sized clinics cannot order and prepay for a minimum stock of different brands and sizes of devices due to lack of budget.
Key vendors
- Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb
- Atos Medical
- HEIMOMED Heinze
- InHealth Technologies
- Servona
- Smiths Medical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Indwelling voice prosthesis devices
- Non-indwelling voice prosthesis devices
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Clinics
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Product bundling
- Growing adoption of indwelling voice prosthesis devices
- Online marketing of voice prosthesis devices
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
