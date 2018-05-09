Voice Prosthesis Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The global voice prosthesis devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is product bundling. The global voice prosthesis devices market is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing adoption of product bundling strategy by vendors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing incidences of laryngeal cancer. The prevalence of throat cancer is increasing around the world. According to the national cancer institute (NCI), almost 100,000 people in the US suffered from laryngeal cancer in 2014. With the rising cases of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and the high consumption of tobacco and alcohol, the risk of laryngeal cancer is increasing.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of devices and procedures. Different types of voice prosthesis devices are available in the market. Many small-and medium-sized clinics cannot order and prepay for a minimum stock of different brands and sizes of devices due to lack of budget.



Key vendors

Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik-Vertrieb

Atos Medical

HEIMOMED Heinze

InHealth Technologies

Servona

Smiths Medical

