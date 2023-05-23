Voice Speech Recognition Software Market size to grow by USD 14,859.93 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth opportunities led by 3M Co. and Alphabet Inc.- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the voice speech recognition software market, from 2022 to 2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 14,859.93 million, at a CAGR of 13.72% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices significantly drives market growth. Mobile subscribers are growing rapidly around the world. End users are choosing highly technological mobile devices for personal and business use, leading to increased use of advanced assistive technologies such as voice assistants and biometrics. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Voice Speech Recognition Software Market 2023-2027

Voice Speech Recognition Software Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Voice Speech Recognition Software Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Brainasoft, CastleOS Software LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., iFLYTEK Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., LumenVox GmbH, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optimal Technology Solutions LLC, paragon GmbH and Co. KGaA, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sensory Inc., speak2web, Verint Systems Inc., and Advanced Voice Recognition Systems Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

VENDOR OFFERING

3M Co. - The company offers voice speech recognition software such as 3M Modal Fluency Direct.

The company offers voice speech recognition software such as Modal Fluency Direct. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers voice speech recognition software such as automatic speech recognition systems.

The company offers voice speech recognition software such as automatic speech recognition systems. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers voice speech recognition software such as Google Dialogflow.

Market Dynamics

Trends

The growing use of AI integrated with voice and speech analytics is a major trend in the market.

This integration is growing as machine learning can be used to improve the efficiency of classifying speech and language data.

It is possible to efficiently and automatically analyze words, sounds, and moods to derive hidden opinions and emotions, by classifying voice and utterance data with AI. This improves the analysis of the data.

Hence, such growing use of AI integration boosts market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

The lack of a skilled workforce is a major challenge for market growth during the forecast period.

A major challenge is the need for skilled personnel to analyze speech and voice data using these analytics solutions and platforms.

Speech and language analysis is a complex technical process, which requires a skilled workforce that combines knowledge of speech and language phenomena as well as expertise in using advanced analytics software platforms.

Hence, such challenges hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Voice Speech Recognition Software Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Voice Speech Recognition Software Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Voice Recognition



Speech Recognition

End-user

Healthcare



Consumer Products



Automotive



Enterprise Contact Centers



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the voice recognition segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The increasing applications in banking, retail, smart home, automotive, and healthcare are driving demand for voice-controlled virtual assistant systems, voice-controlled devices, and voice-activated systems. Through the implementation of voice recognition technology in smartphones, clinicians and physicians can translate their voices into detailed clinical descriptions and record them in electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Voice Speech Recognition Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist voice speech recognition software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the voice speech recognition software market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the voice speech recognition software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of voice speech recognition software market, vendors

Voice Speech Recognition Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,859.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Brainasoft, CastleOS Software LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., iFLYTEK Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., LumenVox GmbH, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optimal Technology Solutions LLC, paragon GmbH and Co. KGaA, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Sensory Inc., speak2web, Verint Systems Inc., and Advanced Voice Recognition Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

