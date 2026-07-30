Volition Advances Nu.Q® NETs Platform Towards Commercialization

"We are in active discussions with several large diagnostic companies to accelerate the development of Nu.Q® NETs and believe the potential use cases represent a significant commercial opportunity with a Total Addressable Market on an annualized basis of approximately $3.8 billion."

Professor Djillali Annane, Intensive Care Department, IHU SEPSIS, Raymond Poincaré Hospital (AP-HP) commented:

"This is the first time I have seen so much data, so quickly, on a sepsis biomarker with consistent findings. The consistency of data from different teams, across different countries and across different types of sepsis is extremely reassuring.

"Results show that Nu.Q® H3.1 accurately distinguishes sepsis from non-infectious systemic inflammation, is highly correlated with disease severity, and provides excellent prognostic utility for outcomes such as organ failure and mortality1-4. Nu.Q® H3.1 provides new and additional information above standard organ failure scores such as APACHE II and SOFA scores1-4.

"I believe that using the Nu.Q® NETs test to measure elevated H3.1 nucleosome levels as a "treatable trait" in sepsis management could be a game changer in modifying a patient's trajectory. Introducing Nu.Q® NETs into hospitals could lead to new ways of treating sepsis, improving patient survival and the quality of life of survivors."

Dr Andrew Retter, Critical Care Lead and Medical Consultant, Volition, said:

"We have amassed a significant body of both scientific and clinical evidence to support the use of Volition's Nu.Q® NETs assay in diseases associated with NETosis. The majority of these papers have now been peer reviewed and published.

"Nu.Q® NETs, Volition's nucleosome quantification technology, is a simple, low-cost, accessible test to detect diseases associated with NETosis. Although NETs play a critical role in our normal immune response, elevated levels of NETs can lead to tissue damage and, in severe cases, sepsis, organ failure, and death.

"The findings from this significant body of both scientific and clinical work advance our understanding of nucleosome biology in critical illness and help inform future therapeutic strategies with the ultimate aim of personalizing patient care."

Filipini D, et al. (2025). Plasma H3.1 nucleosomes as biomarkers of infection, inflammation and organ failure https://doi.org/10.1186/s13054-025-05415-6 Neumann et al, MEDRXIV Haem Rahimi M, et al. (2023) Association of pronounced elevation of NET formation and nucleosome biomarkers with mortality in patients with septic shock. Ann Intensive Care. doi: 10.1186/s13613-023-01204-y Morimont, L., et al. (2022). NETosis and Nucleosome Biomarkers in Septic Shock and Critical COVID-19 Patients: An Observational Study. Biomolecules. doi: 10.3390/biom12081038

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

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Nu.Q®, Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™, Capture-Seq™ and rNuQ™ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release or associated video or link are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited