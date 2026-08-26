Volition Announces Landmark Clinical Validation of Nu.Q® NETs Biomarker in Sepsis

Published in Critical Care Medicine, findings confirm high-predictive accuracy for severe sepsis outcomes, driving commercial momentum across Volition's $2.8 billion addressable market.

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed paper and independent Editorial which reported that its Nu.Q® NETs H3.1 biomarker is an independent predictor of 28-day mortality and need for renal replacement therapy (RRT) in sepsis and septic shock patients.

Entitled "H3.1 Nucleosomes to Predict Renal Replacement Therapy and Mortality in Sepsis—A Secondary Analysis of the SISPCT Randomized Control Trial1" and published in Critical Care Medicine, the findings demonstrate Nu.Q® NETs H3.1 is a promising novel biomarker for early mortality and organ dysfunction in sepsis, with significantly higher levels found in septic shock than sepsis patients and a clear dose-response relationship with acute kidney injury severity. These findings indicate that Nu.Q® NETs H3.1 has potential clinical utility for risk stratification and early intervention in critically ill patients presenting with sepsis.

Critical Care Medicine also published an Editorial entitled "H3.1 Nucleosomes in Sepsis: A Biomarker, a Mechanism or Both?2" which concludes:

"Ultimately, the clinical value of H3.1 may lie less in its ability to predict outcomes than in its potential to identify a biologically distinct subgroup of patients with NET-mediated organ injury."

Dr Andrew Retter, Medical Consultant, Volition, said:

"We are honored that Nu.Q® NETs H3.1 featured in an editorial2 in Critical Care Medicine, a prominent journal for Critical Care doctors around the world and are excited to publish the findings of this large-scale independent clinical study.

"Nu.Q® NETs, Volition's nucleosome quantification technology, is a simple, low-cost, accessible test to detect diseases associated with NETosis. Although NETs play a critical role in our normal immune response, elevated levels of NETs can lead to tissue damage and, in severe cases, sepsis, organ failure, and death. These findings advance our understanding of nucleosome biology in critical illness and help inform future therapeutic strategies.

"Introducing Nu.Q® NETs into hospitals, as a treatable, trackable trait, could lead to new ways of treating sepsis, improve patient survival and the quality of life of survivors."

Professor Michael Bauer, Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine, Jena University Hospital, Germany and co-author of the paper said:

"Our study establishes H3.1 nucleosomes as a biomarker delineating organ dysfunction in sepsis, particularly for early mortality and the need for RRT. The clear stratification of risk and independence from conventional markers suggests clinical utility.

"Being able to predict a sepsis patient's clinical course early, by using Nu.Q® NETs in clinical practice, could significantly enhance sepsis management, enabling physicians more time to intervene and improve patient outcomes."

Mr. Remi Rabeuf, VP Corporate Alliances and Strategic Partnership, Volition added:

"We are currently advancing several active commercial discussions with significant players in the diagnostic space, including large markets such as sepsis; the findings from this peer-reviewed paper support this ongoing licensing process.

"This paper, together with previously published evidence1,3-5, demonstrates that Nu.Q® NETs should enable clinicians and researchers to anticipate disease, guide treatment decisions, and monitor patients over time, across both acute and chronic conditions.

"Nu.Q® NETs is a simple, low-cost, accessible test to detect diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis. The market opportunity is significant with a Total Addressable Market of $2.8 billion6."

About Sepsis

Sepsis carries a heavy social, economic and health burden worldwide; there were approximately 166 million cases worldwide resulting in 21.4 million deaths in 20217. Moreover, even survivors of sepsis go on to have significant health problems with 33% mortality within one year, 40% of survivors being re-admitted to hospital within 90 days of discharge and one sixth of survivors experiencing significant morbidity such as functional limitations.

Early detection of sepsis in people with an infection and at risk of deteriorating is likely to have favorable public health impact.

For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com

Neumann C. et al. H3.1 Nucleosomes to Predict Renal Replacement Therapy and Mortality in Sepsis—A Secondary Analysis of the SISPCT Randomized Control Trial Crit Care Med, 2026 DOI: 10.1097/CCM.0000000000007270 Crowley H., Rachoin J-S. Crit Care Medicine 2026 https://doi.org/10.1097/ccm.0000000000007321 Morimont et al. Biomolecules, 2022. https://doi.org/10.3390/biom12081038 Rahimi et al, Ann Intensive Care 2023. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13613-023-01204-y Daan F.L. Filippini et al.. Critical Care, 2025. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13054-025-05415-6 Data on File: Volition Sepsis TAM Model. Gray, Authia P et al. Global, regional, and national sepsis incidence and mortality, 1990–2021: a systemic analysis. The Lancet Global Health, 2025; 13(12): e2013-e2026. doi: 10.1016/s2214-109x(25)00356-0

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

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SOURCE VolitionRx Limited