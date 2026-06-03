VolitionRx Files New Patent Protecting its Nu.Q® NETs Test for Ebola Triage and Treatment Monitoring

Seeks Strategic Partners to Deploy Nu.Q® Platform in Outbreak Zones

HENDERSON, Nev., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announces that it has expanded its robust intellectual property portfolio by filing a strategic patent application covering the use of its proprietary Nu.Q® technology in triaging and monitoring patients who are suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus.

Dr. Jake Micallef, Chief Scientific Officer, Volition commented:

"This filing yet again shows the breadth of utility of our technology: it claims the potential use of Volition's existing Nu.Q® NETs test for Ebola. The Nu.Q® NETs test quantifies circulating nucleosomes and Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) as early indicators of hyper-inflammation leading to septic shock and early mortality.

"Our existing patented product portfolio includes the CE-Marked automated Nu.Q® NETs assay for use in centralized laboratories, in addition to the recently announced capillary blood finger-prick lateral flow detection (LFT). The LFT could offer an unprecedented bedside triage solution for severe filovirus outbreaks, creating a compelling pathway into underserved, resource constrained countries, where laboratory infrastructure may be weak or non-existent.

"While existing Ebola diagnostics focus entirely on identifying the presence of the virus, Volition's technology focuses on the host's dysregulated immune response. The Nu.Q® NETs test measures H3.1 nucleosomes, which serve as an independent predictor of organ failure and mortality in patients with sepsis and COVID-19. Similarly, identification of elevated NETs levels prior to clinical deterioration may help field medics prevent disease spread and provide earlier, more effective treatment for Ebola-infected patients."

Meeting the Critical Need in Ebola

Ebola is a rare but severe illness in humans, with an average case fatality rate around 50%1 . The disease is characterized by a low white cell count, disseminated intravascular coagulation, immunosuppression and septic shock.

The ongoing Ebola outbreaks across Sub-Saharan Africa highlight a persistent medical challenge: because initial symptoms are non-specific, clinicians in remote field facilities cannot easily identify infected patients sufficiently early to prevent disease spread and for early treatment.

A Call for Strategic Partnerships

With its core laboratory automated assays already CE-Marked and in use in a number of clinical programs, Volition is looking to translate this technology into immediate field application. The company is actively inviting global health organizations, pharmaceutical developers, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and distribution partners to collaborate on field trials, manufacturing scale-up, and potential deployment of its LFT prototypes in outbreak zones.

Mr. Remi Rabeuf, VP of Corporate Alliances and Strategic Partnerships, Volition said:

"Our Nu.Q® technology has demonstrated its potential to improve sepsis care in advanced Western settings and with this new patent filing and our successful finger-prick LFT prototype, we now hope to take this prognostic power into most low- and middle-income country healthcare settings.

"We are seeking the right institutional and commercial partners to help us get this low-cost, life-saving triage tool into the hands of frontline healthcare workers fighting Ebola."

For partnership, licensing, or media inquiries, contact our alliance team directly at [email protected].

World Health Organization (Ebola Disease Factsheet).

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected], +44 (0)7557 774620

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Nu.Q®, rNuq™, Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™ and Capture-Seq™ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release or associated video or link are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited