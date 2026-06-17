Volvo Group, Renault Group and CMA-CGM has completed agreement on strategic change for Flexis

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AB Volvo

Jun 17, 2026, 12:35 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The previously announced agreement between Volvo Group, Renault Group and CMA-CGM to make a strategic change to the business model of Flexis has received the needed regulatory approvals. The agreement is hence closed. 

Renault has bought Volvo's 45 % ownership and CMA-CGM's 10 % in Flexis S.A.S. Volvo Group, through Renault Trucks, will remain a in the project and will distribute Flexis developed products from 2027. The transaction has no material impact on Volvo Group earnings.

June 17th, 2026

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
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[email protected]

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The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 180 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to SEK 479 billion (EUR 43 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

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