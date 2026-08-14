Voxtome Announces Dedicated LitRPG Audiobook App Built with Gamified Progression, Author-First Economics, and Precision Listening Tech

Launching in September on iOS and Android, Voxtome introduces statblock skipping, dynamic character stat sheets, avatar progression & customization, and subscription upgrades earned through listening.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxtome today announced its upcoming LitRPG audiobook streaming platform for iOS and Android, projected to launch in September 2026. Built specifically for the unique structural and social demands of the LitRPG (Literary Role-Playing Game) genre, Voxtome merges purpose-built playback tools with a gamified user experience.

LitRPG has rapidly expanded into one of the most active sectors in publishing, defined by game-like progression, stat sheets, and high community engagement. Despite this growth, legacy audiobook platforms offer no features tailored to how LitRPG content is structured or consumed.

LitRPG Listening Experience Optimizations

A long-standing frustration for LitRPG listeners has been listening to narrators read repetitive, multi-minute lists of character stats and ability scores every few chapters. Voxtome solves this with genre-specific playback technology with features such as statblock-skipping which allows listeners to bypass stat blocks instantly. Users are also able to view the gamified stats of the main character based on where they are in the book.

RPG Progression and Subscription Mechanics

Voxtome applies LitRPG mechanics directly to the app itself. As users listen, their account levels up and earns Talent Points, which are spent on upgrades to their subscription, such as Endurance, adding extra listening time to a user's monthly subscription. Users can also complete quests to obtain armor and weapons to customize their character.

Integrated Community and Discovery

Voxtome features multiple community features, such as a built in tier-list maker, enabling users to create and share custom tier lists, the LitRPG community's primary method for ranking and discovering books. The book recommendations system also democratizes the recommendation process by integrating voting mechanics on community posts that let users upvote and react to book recommendations in real time.

Voxtome is scheduled to release on iOS and Android in September 2026. For more information, visit voxtome.app.

About Voxtome

Voxtome is a LitRPG-focused audiobook streaming platform for iOS and Android. Built to serve one of the fastest-growing communities in fiction, Voxtome combines precision listening features, gamified subscription progression, built-in social tools, and author-friendly monetization.

SOURCE Voxtome