Voyager RV Resort Earns 'Mega Park of the Year' Honor for the Fourth Time

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Outdoor Hospitality Association (AZOHA) has recognized Encore's Voyager RV Resort with the 2026 Mega Park of the Year Award. This marks Voyager's fourth Mega Park of the Year award since 2014, and the 10th time overall an Encore RV resort has been presented with the prestigious honor. Previous winners include Encore Paradise RV and Encore Mesa Spirit , which took home the award last year.

Voyager RV resort collects fourth Mega Park of the Year award since 2014, marking the 10th win for an Encore RV resort. Post this Encore’s Voyager RV Resort wins the Arizona Outdoor Hospitality Association 2026 Mega Park of the Year Award, marking its fourth Mega Park of the Year award since 2014. The annual award recognizes RV resorts that deliver an extraordinary guest experience with well-rounded excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service, and industry involvement.

The Mega Park of the Year Award, for parks with more than 501 sites, was presented to the Voyager team by members of the executive committee for Arizona OHA. For more than 20 years, the Mega Park of the Year Award has recognized RV resorts that deliver an extraordinary guest experience with well-rounded excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service, and industry involvement.

"While Voyager RV Resort offers a unique appeal for every guest, it is our welcoming culture, prime location, and top-tier amenities that keep visitors returning year after year," said Jarrett O'Neill, senior regional manager for Voyager. "Earning the AZOHA Mega Park of the Year Award fills our entire Voyager team with immense pride, as it recognizes the dedication our staff puts into ensuring everyone enjoys a relaxing, positive experience at our top tier resort."

Located in Tucson, Arizona, Voyager RV Resort is an ideal destination for those who are looking to relax in the Arizona sun for a few days, a season, or a lifetime. With a variety of appealing amenities like pickleball courts and indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a stay at Voyager is sure to create a memorable experience. Not only is Voyager a year-round RV resort, but it is also home to upscale manufactured homes throughout subdivisions of the resort, as well as the adjacent The Crossing at Voyager. The Crossing features brand new two- and three-bedroom homes and an amenity package including pickleball courts, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and more, providing yet another beautiful way to enjoy the resort lifestyle in Tucson.

About Encore and Thousand Trails

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 220 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising over 90,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails, and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information, visit ThousandTrails.com.

SOURCE Encore RV Resorts