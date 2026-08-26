VRT Alert: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman announces that it is investigating potential securities law violations by Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) following a sharp stock drop triggered by disappointing Q2 financial results and unexpected execution challenges.

If you purchased or acquired Vertiv securities and suffered significant losses, submit your losses now.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Investigation Overview:

Hagens Berman's investigation focuses on whether Vertiv and certain of its executive officers issued materially false and misleading statements or failed to disclose material operational risks to investors.

The Optimistic Narrative (Q1 2026): Throughout early 2026—including during Vertiv's Q1 2026 earnings conference call on April 22, 2026—management repeatedly assured investors that the company's multi-year backlog, large-scale modular deployments and capacity expansion initiatives were running smoothly. Executives, including CEO Giordano Albertazzi and Executive Chairman Dave M. Cote, portrayed execution complexity and supply chain pressures as competitive advantages that favored established players like Vertiv, while aggressively raising full-year 2026 financial guidance.





Throughout early 2026—including during Vertiv's Q1 2026 earnings conference call on April 22, 2026—management repeatedly assured investors that the company's multi-year backlog, large-scale modular deployments and capacity expansion initiatives were running smoothly. Executives, including CEO Giordano Albertazzi and Executive Chairman Dave M. Cote, portrayed execution complexity and supply chain pressures as competitive advantages that favored established players like Vertiv, while aggressively raising full-year 2026 financial guidance. The Reality Check (July 29, 2026): On July 29, 2026, Vertiv reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, disclosing net sales of $3.27 billion —a significant miss compared to Wall Street consensus estimates of roughly $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion.





On July 29, 2026, Vertiv reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, disclosing net sales of —a significant miss compared to Wall Street consensus estimates of roughly $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. "Timing Shifts": Management blamed the top-line shortfall on internal and external supply chain congestion and complex multi-phase project execution at hyperscale data center deployment sites, characterizing the revenue miss as "timing shifts."

"Our investigation focuses on whether Vertiv was obligated to disclose project execution bottlenecks and site-level interdependencies at the time leadership was projecting smooth scaling and raising full-year guidance," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

Market Impact and Stock Drop

Following these disclosures, Vertiv's stock price plummeted 17.26% in a single trading session on July 29, 2026, dropping sharply to close at $223.04 per share, severely harming VRT investors.

What VRT Investors & Whistleblowers Can Do

Investors with Losses : If you invested in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) shares and have substantial losses, submit your loss information here.

: If you invested in Vertiv Holdings Co shares and have substantial losses, submit your loss information here. Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Vertiv should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

Contact Reed Kathrein directly at (844) 916-0895 or via email at [email protected].

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Vertiv should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP