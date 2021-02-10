VTEX Acquires Cloud Commerce Platform Workarea, Accelerating Expansion and Market Momentum in the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX , the world's first and only commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities, announced today it has acquired Workarea, a U.S.-based cloud commerce platform provider, to strengthen its presence in and commitment to the U.S. and Canadian market.

VTEX will leverage Workarea's deep commerce experience to scale growth. The deal brings VTEX's U.S. headcount to nearly 100 employees. New customers from Workarea include leading retail merchants like sustainable fashion brand Reformation, and mattress and bedding manufacturer Sleep Number. Workarea's customers have added more than $1 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) to VTEX, accounting for 20% of the company's total GMV in the U.S. and Canada.

As ecommerce growth continues to surge, it's become increasingly important to equip businesses with an ecommerce platform that meets buyers' changing demands. Now, existing Workarea customers will have access to VTEX's industry-leading commerce technology and solutions, while Workarea brings B2B and content-led commerce features to VTEX's platform.

"At VTEX, we are committed to being the industry's leading ecommerce, marketplace and order management platform," says Amit Shah, chief strategy officer and U.S. general manager at VTEX. "By combining Workarea's deep expertise with our own, we can offer our customers a robust, holistic solution to help grow their businesses during these challenging times."

With the acquisition, Workarea customers will be able to build their own marketplaces without third-party solutions. VTEX's distributed order management system will allow Workarea customers to improve their omnichannel capabilities that have become so instrumental in the past year.

"We're excited for our employees, customers and partners to have the opportunity to work with VTEX and leverage VTEX's advanced technology and capabilities to expand their futures," says Darren Hill, CEO and co-founder of Workarea. "Together, we have a great opportunity to grow the business and better serve our customers."





View Partners Capital LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Weblinc Corporation in its merger with VTEX.

For more information about VTEX's ecommerce and marketplace platform, visit www.vtex.com.

About VTEX

VTEX is the first and only global, fully integrated, end-to-end commerce solution with native marketplace and OMS capabilities. We help companies in retail, manufacturing, wholesale, grocery, consumer packaged goods and other verticals to sell more, operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly and deliver remarkable customer experience. Our modern microservices-based architecture and our powerful business and developer tools allow VTEX to future-proof our customers' businesses and free them from software updates. Major brands including Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black & Decker, AB InBev and Nestlé, plus over 3500 active customers in 45 countries, trust VTEX to accelerate and transform their commerce. Visit www.vtex.com to learn more.

About Workarea

Workarea is the commerce platform of choice for digital commerce innovators. The platform combines enterprise B2C and B2B commerce functionality with robust content management, site search and merchant insights, giving the business unprecedented control and creativity. Companies such as Sleep Number, Reformation, The Bouqs, Woodcraft and many others are creating rich commerce experiences faster with the most flexible enterprise commerce platform. To learn more, visit www.workarea.com .

Media Contact

Kiley Ribordy

PR Manager

[email protected]

312-267-0064

SOURCE VTEX

Related Links

http://www.workarea.com

